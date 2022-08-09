New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

An alligator in Florida was found with a knife in the head and had to be euthanized, according to officials.

The alligator — which is 4 feet, 9 inches long — was spotted July 31 swimming in a pond in Deltona, Florida, a spokesperson for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) told Fox News Digital in an email.

Officials said an alligator trapper caught the reptile.

“Due to its head injury, it was humanely euthanized,” the spokesperson said.

The Florida FWC is investigating how the alligator was injured.

Unless specifically authorized by Florida law, it is illegal to “intentionally kill, injure, seize or capture or attempt to kill, injure, seize or capture.”

The Florida FWC is asking anyone with information about the alligator to come forward.

On July 29, FWC posted alligator safety tips on Facebook.

“If you see an alligator, keep a safe distance and make sure pets are on a leash and away from the water’s edge,” the FWC wrote.

“Also, never feed an alligator,” the agency added. “This is illegal and dangerous. When fed, alligators lose their natural wariness and begin to associate people with the availability of food. This can lead to dangerous situations for you and other people who may encounter that alligator in the future.”

