New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Florida police say a 3-year-old boy died after accidentally shooting himself with a loaded gun found in an unlocked gun case.

The Gainesville Police Department in Florida said the incident happened Wednesday when officers arrived at the Lamplighter Mobile Home Community at 5:57 p.m. and learned the boy had shot himself. Fox 35.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed the boy got the gun from an unlocked case and was “playing” with the gun.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim retrieved the firearm from an unlocked gun case/tool ​​box in the home. The victim was playing with the firearm when it passed out and struck him,” the police department said in a Facebook post.

Click here to get the Fox News app

According to police, two other minors witnessed the incident. The 3-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the incident.