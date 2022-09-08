New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Florence Pugh She took to Instagram to praise her “Don’t Worry Darling” co-stars after news broke that she won’t be attending an upcoming press Q&A in New York on Sept. 19.

Pugh shared several pictures on Instagram with the cast at the Venice Film Festival on Monday.

“I’m still taking it all in!” She began her title. “Huge congratulations to everyone who stood on that carpet. We premiered in Venice! An amazing achievement in itself. I’ve never been to the Venice Film Festival before.. It’s mega! The crowds! The excitement! The energy is incredible.”

She continued: “And to the cast and crew who helped make this film, thank you for all of your hard work. We really wouldn’t be where we are without your talent and we really appreciate it.”

Appearing in Pugh’s post Actor Chris Pine Her fellow co-stars snapped shots on the red carpet in Italy on Monday.

“I can’t help but post how bloody cute and hilarious Chris Pine is as the No.1 photographer, getting down to his knees in white pressed trousers for angles,” Pugh concluded his caption. “Now that’s dedication. Love you Chrissy.”

A variety is reported On Wednesday, the reason for Pugh’s absence at the upcoming “Don’t Worry Darling” press Q&A was unknown but she said she was currently filming “Dune: Part Two,” which caused her late arrival to the Venice Film Festival.

The “Midsomer” actress has avoided much of the press surrounding her upcoming film. On Monday, the actress missed the Venice Film Festival’s press conference on a flight from the set of “Dune: Part Two.”

At that press conference, the film’s director, Olivia Wilde, dodged questions about the couple’s rumored “dating.” When asked about the controversy, Wilde responded, “Florence is a force, and we’re so grateful that she was able to make it tonight despite being in production on ‘Dune.’

She continued: “As a director, I know how devastating it is to lose an actor even for a day, so I’m very grateful to her, to Denise Villeneuve, for helping us. And we’re really excited to celebrate her work tonight. I’m so honored to have her in our lead role.” I can’t say honor. She is amazing in the film.”

Wilde concluded: “As for all the endless tabloid gossip, I mean, the Internet feeds itself. I don’t need to contribute. It’s nutritious enough.”

Wilde has been dominating the headlines leading up to the release of “Don’t Worry Darling.” Wild recently shared in an interview that she was fired Shia LaBeoufHe was originally roped in to star alongside Pugh in the film in August 2020. LaBeouf was replaced by Harry Styles.

LaBeouf dismissed that claim and said he walked away from the movie two years ago. He shared a video begging Wilde to be in the film. In the shared video, Wilde can be heard saying, “You know, I think this is a little bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo.”

“Don’t Worry Darling” hits theaters on September 23.