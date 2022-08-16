New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Florence Pugh has a message for fans and critics who only focus on her sex scenes Harry Styles In the upcoming film, “Don’t Worry Darling.”

“When it’s reduced to your sex scenes or seeing the most famous person in the world go down on somebody, that’s not why we do it. It’s why I’m in this industry,” Pugh, 26, told Harper’s Bazaar. A recent interview.

“Obviously, the nature of hiring the most famous pop star in the world, you’re going to have those kinds of conversations,” the actress continued to explain. The official trailer for “Don’t Worry Darling,” released in May, features an intimate sex scene with Styles and Pug, as the “Midsomer” actress encourages viewers to look beyond risky moments.

“Because that’s not what I’m going to discuss [this movie is] Bigger and better than that. And the people who made it were bigger and better than that,” commented Pugh.

in Psychological thriller, pugs The character is a 1950s housewife living in an experimental community, and her character begins to suspect that her husband’s company is hiding disturbing secrets. Stiles played her husband in the film. Olivia Wilde is directing the film.

Wilde, 38, and Styles, 28, began dating shortly after meeting on set. The film also stars Gemma Chan, Chris Pine, Kiki Lane and Nick Kroll, and opens in theaters on September 23.

Meanwhile, the “Don’t Worry Darling,” actress also opened up about her relationship with Zac Braff, 47, in a Harper’s Bazaar interview and announced that the couple had quietly split.

Pugh, 26, revealed she tried to keep their split private The two went their separate ways.

“We’re trying to make this division without the world knowing, because it’s a relationship where everyone has an opinion,” she said.

“We thought something like this would really benefit us because millions of people weren’t telling us how happy we were that we weren’t together. So we did it. When I talk about it, I automatically cringe,” Pugh stated.