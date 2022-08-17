Florence Pugh confirms her split with Zach Braff

(CNN) Florence Pugh and Zach Braff have been used to getting attention On their relationshipWhich they quietly ended earlier this year, according to Pugh.

“We’re trying to separate it without the world knowing, because it’s a relationship that everybody has an opinion on,” Pugh said. told Harper’s Bazaar for their September 2022 issue. “We thought something like this would really benefit us because we don’t have millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we did it. I get goosebumps when I talk about it.”

Before they broke up last year, Pugh Talked to the Sunday Times About people criticizing her for being 21 years younger than Braff.

“I think it bothers people that it’s not what they expected,” she said at the time. “But this is my life and I don’t do anything to please people or make it a better title or story. I want to be a person too!”

She told Harper’s Bazaar that she’s not a fan of being a celebrity.

Read on