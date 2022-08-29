Floods, droughts and hurricanes will cost the Canadian economy $139 billion over the next 30 years, the report says.

Floods, droughts and severe storms that wash away roads, damage buildings and affect power grids could cost Canada’s economy $139 billion over the next 30 years, new climate analysis predicts.

The report titled Aquanomicspublished today by GHD, a global engineering and architectural services firm.

GHD Canada’s lead water specialist, Don Holland, said there are many reports tallying insured losses and physical damage following major events such as the atmospheric river last fall in British Columbia.

“This report actually accounts for economic productivity loss, system shocks when it comes to supply chain prices and all that stuff,” Holland said in an interview.

He pointed to the 2021 BC floods that temporarily cut off rail and road links between the country’s largest port at Vancouver and the rest of Canada. Supply chain disruptions, already hampered by COVID-19, have led to higher prices, slower production at factories unable to get parts, and leaving some shelves empty at grocery stores and other retail stores.

“It had huge side effects,” Holland said.

The report predicts that manufacturing and distribution will suffer the most from water-related climate-related disasters between now and 2050 — a loss estimated at $64 billion, or about 0.2% of the total manufacturing economy per year.

While droughts can limit industrial production, floods and hurricanes cause direct damage to buildings and equipment or cut off power supplies, silencing factories.

Derecho winds that hit south and east Ontario in May damaged Ottawa’s power grid so badly that parts of the city were left without electricity for more than two weeks.

Roy Brower, executive director of the Water Institute and professor of economics at the University of Waterloo, said the report is a call to action. He added that he does not work with the economic model that GHD used in its methodology and is not familiar with it.

Much of Canada’s industry depends on water, he said.

“This is not just primary agricultural production, as in the western part of the country. This is a range of economic activities, from chemical to food and textile industries, that depend on the availability of water,” Brouwer said.

“If the availability of water decreases as a result of an increase [extended] periods of drought, this is expected to have a significant impact.”

“It is very important to understand that there are both direct and indirect economic consequences,” he added. “Often we lose sight of these indirect impacts. We don’t always take them into account.”

Retail, banking, energy, agriculture among the most affected sectors

Drought is often viewed only as a real risk to agriculture, but extreme drought can have a much wider impact. In Europe, near-record low water levels on the Rhine River could bring maritime traffic to a halt along Europe’s most important sea route, which links the major ports of Belgium and the Netherlands with Germany and Switzerland.

In China last week, a heat wave prompted the government to force some factories to cut their electricity consumption back to normal as low river levels cut power generation from hydroelectric dams.

Governments in California, Nevada, Utah and other parts of the western United States are introducing water rationing in the midst of what some are calling the worst drought in more than a millennium.

Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the United States, has shrunk to one quarter of its volume, with disastrous results: at least five bodies have been found since the waters receded, some of them believed to have drowned or been killed and left several dozen in the lake years ago.

Retail and FMCG, highly dependent on water-related infrastructure and extremely vulnerable if supply lines are damaged, will be the second hardest hit sector in the economy, with losses estimated at around $26 billion between 2022 and 2050. .

Water risks in the banking and insurance sectors come with an estimated loss of $21 billion, mainly due to disruptions to productivity and economic activity, but also due to larger insurance payouts.

Energy and utilities will suffer losses of about $14 billion, either from direct damage to power grids and manufacturing plants, or from reduced power generation at hydrodams and nuclear plants due to low water levels.

Agriculture is the fifth sector analyzed and in Canada is estimated to lose about $4 billion over the next 28 years, also threatening food security.

Impact of water disasters on the global economy

The report also looks at the economic impact of water disasters in seven other countries, including Australia, China and the US.

GHD says costly and massive infrastructure projects to protect against storms and floods are no longer the answer to making the economy more resilient because time is of the essence.

A road is surrounded by flood waters in the Sumas Prairie Inundation Area in Abbotsford, British Columbia on November 22, 2021. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The report says that small projects that can be completed quickly, often using nature itself, are probably the best bet.

The average temperature on Earth is already more than 1°C warmer than pre-industrial times, and the climate has already changed, resulting in more frequent and more severe storms and floods, as well as wider and longer droughts.

The cost of such activities is high.

An emergency database compiled by the Belgian Center for Research on the Epidemiology of Disasters says that economic losses in 2021 from drought, floods and hurricanes worldwide amounted to $291 billion, compared with an average of $153 billion between 2001 and 2020. year.

The GHD report says that taking advantage of data and sensor systems to predict problems before they occur can make a big difference.

For example, Holland said that using sensors to look for signs of an impending water main break in a city could prevent massive water losses, reduce damage, and maximize pipe life.

Holland told him that the report’s most important message is “the magnitude of what we’re going to face if we don’t become more resilient, if we don’t make our communities more resilient.”

“It’s really compelling how water… touches every aspect of our lives and societies. This is true, but in ways we don’t know about.”