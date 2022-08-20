type here...
Flood-hit Death Valley will reopen popular destinations to the public

In this photo provided by the National Park Service, cars are stuck in mud and debris after flash flooding at a Death Valley hotel in Death Valley National Park on August 5, 2022.

National Park Service via hotspot


DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, California. Death Valley National Park’s most popular sites will reopen to the public on Saturday, two weeks after major flash flooding, but the National Park Service warned visitors of possible delays and road closures.

Locations that will reopen include the Furnace Creek Visitor Center, Badwater Basin, Zabriskie Point, and the Mesquite Sand Dunes. facebook page.

Flash floods have turned Death Valley to mud, forcing hundreds of visitors

Weather

Flash floods have turned Death Valley to mud, forcing hundreds of visitors

Access to the park will be limited to State Route 190 and Panamint Valley Road.

On August 5, historic downpours from monsoonal thunderstorms hit Death Valley, causing millions of dollars in damage to roads and facilities.

State Route 190, which runs through the park, reopened around 5 p.m. Friday, two weeks after it was closed due to flash flooding that damaged miles of roadside, the California Department of Transportation said.

Crews will continue to fill in areas that have been washed out by the water, Caltrans said, and drivers may experience some slowdowns and lane closures in the fall to carry out repairs.
Recent rains have allowed many plant species to green up, allowing wildlife like the desert tortoise to come out and forage for abundant food supplies on August 12, 2022 in Mojave National Wildlife Refuge, California.

Mike Gauthier/AP


Visitors have been warned to plan ahead and not rely on GPS devices because all other paved roads will remain closed for repairs and roads in outlying areas are still being assessed.

This summer’s very active monsoon has also damaged roads elsewhere in the California desert, including Mojave National Wildlife Refuge and south side of Joshua Tree National Park.

Joshua Tree Park officials urged visitors to drive carefully and watch out for desert tortoises because the water encourages them to float and can be mistaken for rocks on the road.

The San Diego office of the National Weather Service said another surge in monsoonal moisture would increase the chance of thunderstorms in the mountains and deserts over the weekend. Another surge is expected in the middle of next week.

