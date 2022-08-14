New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Las Vegas police said reports of gunfire at the international airport terminal were unfounded, after loud noises sent people running for cover.

“Reports of shots fired Sunday morning at Harry Reid International Airport are baseless,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tweeted.

The noise may have been caused by an unruly subject, police said. “That person is currently in custody.”

“False alarm: no threat at airport,” Harry Reid International Airport officials later tweeted.

Dallas police engaged a female shooter who opened fire at an airport ticket counter

“A loud noise caused panic and a security incident at Harry Reid International Airport this morning,” the airport in Paradise, Nevada, said. “We appreciate the patience of travelers today as operations are in the process of returning to normal.”

The airport alerted passengers to expect delays.

A follow-up tweet said, “Flights will be held due to clearance of multiple routes and all passengers will be required to undergo screening/re-screening at security checkpoints before boarding the aircraft.”

A video shared on social media showed a crowd of people running through the security gate and into the terminal.

The narrator expresses confusion, as the frantic passengers question what exactly they are fleeing.

“Oh my God, there’s a shooting or something. I don’t know what’s going on. It’s scary,” says the voice behind the camera recording. “Everyone is concerned about safety right now.”

Fox News Digital reached out to both the airport and police for more information.