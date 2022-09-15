Flight PS752 passengers’ families call for war crimes investigation

Lawyers representing families who lost loved ones in the crash of flight PS752 said they filed a statement on Wednesday calling on the International Criminal Court to investigate the case as a possible war crime or crime against humanity.

Families say Canada is taking too long to get justice, and they are taking matters into their own hands.

“We have no indication of a roadmap to justice or a timetable for action by affected countries, especially Canada,” said Hamed Esmailion, spokesman for the association representing the families. His wife and nine-year-old daughter died on board the plane.

“The affected countries acted at a glacial pace that was marred by bureaucracy and wishful thinking regarding constructive negotiations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

The coalition of countries that lost their citizens on the plane, which includes Canada, abandoned its efforts to negotiate reparations with Iran in January after being repeatedly blocked. The coalition has since said it is focused on acting “in accordance with international law”.

The families are now asking the Canadian government to support his request to the International Criminal Court to review all available evidence with a view to prosecuting those responsible.

WATCH | accusations against Iran: Iran accused of using civilian passengers as human shields in flight PS752 report Duration 2:02 The report, commissioned by the families of the victims of flight PS752, accuses Iran of misidentifying the victims, hacking mobile phones and using civilian air passengers as human shields against possible US attacks. Iran claims the downing of the plane was an accident, but the report says it was intentional.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps shot down a Ukrainian commercial aircraft with two surface-to-air missiles in January 2020, killing all 176 people on board, including 55 Canadians and 30 permanent residents.

Initially, Iran denied that the aircraft had been destroyed. After evidence accumulating around the world contradicting Iran’s claims, Iranian officials admitted that their military “by mistake” shot down the passenger plane.

The Canadian government launched its own forensic investigation rather than a criminal investigation. Last year, that investigation concluded that the government had no evidence of its own that the crash was “premeditated.” But Canada did find that Iran was solely responsible for the deaths of everyone on board the plane, as well as for failing to secure the airspace and notify airlines of the risks.

Dissatisfied with this discovery, the families of the victims conducted their own investigation. They hired a former Toronto police detective, got hold of audio recordings of Iranian officials, and consulted with military experts.

In a rare move, last year the families released their own “fact-finding” report alleging that Iran deliberately kept its airspace open in order to use civilian air passengers as human shields against a possible American attack.

The family’s submission to the International Criminal Court (ICC) alleges that the highest levels of the Iranian government decided to keep the airspace over Tehran open without alerting commercial airlines to the ongoing intense hostilities.

WATCH | Families of victims report threats: Relatives of those killed on Flight 752 report threats Duration 2:05 Relatives and permanent residents of Canada who died in the crash of Ukraine Airlines Flight PS752 say they are receiving more and more threats, allegedly from Iran and within Canada.

Hours before Flight 752 was destroyed, the Islamic Republic of Iran struck a US base in Iraq in retaliation for the recent assassination of an Iranian general. Qassem Soleimani.

Lawyers for the families allege that criminals within the Iranian government and the IRGC have committed war crimes, including “intentional killings, deliberate attacks on civilians or civilian objects… as well as crimes against humanity in the form of murders and “other inhumane acts.” “

The families’ legal advisers say there is a mechanism in place that allows individuals or victims – in this case PS752 families – to provide information to the ICC prosecutors about suspected crimes. The office will then review the evidence to decide if it will take the case.

University of Ottawa Law Professor Errol Mendez was a visiting lawyer at the ICC in 2015 and is currently President of the Canadian Section of the International Commission of Jurists.

Mendez said the PS752 case may not meet the ICC’s “threshold of seriousness” because the court typically prosecutes mass genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes or large-scale crimes of aggression.

But it’s worth the effort, Mendez said, adding there’s a chance the case could be accepted if there’s enough evidence to show that Iranian officials used commercial jet passengers as human shields.

“There is nothing wrong with trying different routes,” he said. “If they do this and succeed, they will have to seriously consider what evidence they can actually get the prosecutor to launch a serious investigation.”

WATCH | “New chapter” in search of justice: Canada ‘opens new chapter’ in seeking justice for victims of flight PS752, minister says Duration 9:28 Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly joined Power & Politics on Friday to discuss Russian aggression against Ukraine, unrest in Kazakhstan and seeking justice for the victims of flight PS752.

Yona Diamond, an international human rights lawyer who acts as an adviser to the victims’ families, said the families could also argue that a case is admissible on other grounds.

Ukraine opened a criminal case on the fact of the destruction of flight PS752 due to the fact that a plane from its country was shot down. But since Russia has invaded Ukraine, prosecutors are “clearly unable to investigate” due to Russia “causing incalculable damage to its infrastructure and overburdening its judicial system,” Diamond said.

“Other countries have shown a reluctance to open criminal investigations, making the ICC just the right place to serve as the court of last resort,” Diamond wrote in an email to CBC News.

Heidi Dijksthal, one of the lawyers who filed the request with the ICC, spoke on Wednesday at a roundtable organized by the American think tank Atlantic Council. Dijksthal said the families are asking the Canadian government to join in with their performance, which she hopes will complement the work the government is doing.

“More than two years have passed,” Dijksthal said of the destruction of flight PS752. “At best, everything will move and move faster.”

The submission of the families is also an attempt to pressure the federal government to take the case to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), of which Iran is a member.

This is the legal path that the Canadian government has stated in the past that it will take if negotiations with Iran fail. Through this process, the case may end up in the International Court of Justice, but for victims’ compensation, not for criminal justice.

The government has not yet provided a comment in response to CBC New’s request for a new representation of families.