An anonymous international airline flight attendant expressed in a recent op-ed that she takes off her uniform as soon as possible because she fears for her personal safety.

In an opinion piece she wrote for the British publication The Guardian, the flight attendant, who goes by the pseudonym Meryl Love, is not alone in her feelings.

According to the Association of Flight Attendants—CWA, AFL-CIO (AFA)—the nation’s leading flight attendant union, concerns about passenger safety and security have risen in the past year as flight crews face unruly and disrespectful passengers, violence and staffing issues.

Fox News Digital reached out to AFA for comment about the accuracy of the op-ed from its 50,000-member union.

In response, Fox News Digital received a copy of the materials from the Homeland Security Transportation hearing from November 16, 2021; Union President Sarah Nelson spoke about safety concerns for flight attendants during that event.

“Flight attendants wonder every morning if they wear their uniforms [they will have] A sign of leadership and authority in the cabin to keep everyone safe or the target of a violent attack,” Nelson said at the time.

Nelson noted that in 2021, flight attendants experienced an increase in disruptive behavior among passengers that the organization had not seen before in aviation history.

“Frequency of events [has] Disruptive outbursts and violent behavior have led some in the media to call it the ‘new normal’. This is something we cannot accept for our safety and security.”

In an internal survey of 5,000 flight attendants, the AFA says 85% of respondents had dealt with “irregular passengers” in the first half of 2021.

“Even though the number of bad actors is relatively small, the incidence of disruptions is so widespread,” Nelson said.

Some of these in-flight disruptions were caused by alcohol consumption among passengers — as well as a failure to communicate “rules and penalties” against unruly behavior, according to Nelson.

Nelson testified that disoriented passengers make it more likely that flight attendants, whom she considers the sky’s first responders, will miss signals of a coordinated attack.

To alleviate the plight faced by flight attendants, Nelson suggested that eliminating violence and disrespect for flight attendants on the ground could help reduce incidents on flights, along with stronger government actions, keeping a centralized list of violators, addressing staff shortages, and providing for themselves. – Defense training.

Nelson made her list of suggestions eight months ago — and it seems flight attendants are still having a hard time.

In an op-ed published in The Guardian, author “Merrill Love” wrote that summer is a stressful time for travel as passengers increase.

“Passengers are especially stressed out in the chaos of this summer’s travel, and in my cabin crew uniform, I’m the physical embodiment of all their flying woes,” Love wrote.

“I say sorry. I’m so, so sorry. I’ve been talking a lot lately.”

“The frustration of lost bags, delays and canceled flights is compounded by missed vacations. [COVID-19].”

She added that passengers “forget that people in uniform are real people.”

Love added that she tries to empathize with “annoyed” flight passengers who turn to her for their frustrations.

“If you show an ounce of sass, you’re done,” she also wrote.

Love said she wore a flight attendant uniform when she went home after her shift.

However, today when she exits the airport security turnstile, she removes it and changes into her civilian clothes.

“If you’re anywhere near an airport, you’re an unofficial public relations representative for the entire airline industry,” Love concluded.

“I sit on the tube [the subway] And hopefully no one recognizes me from the flight.

An ongoing “irregular passenger” investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) shows that the number of disruptive incidents in the US has decreased at the time of publication.

However, in the week ending July 3, 2022, 2.4 incidents were reported for every 10,000 flights.