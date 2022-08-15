Fleeing the war, Ukrainian factories move to the west

it’s unusual Arrangement for unusual times: above the factory floor in Lvov, Ukraine, where Vladimir Mysisk moved his furniture business, he and his 15 employees became roommates. They brought their children and their dogs and share a kitchen over the equipment where they spend their days resurrecting a company that may have been destroyed by the war.
But Mr. Mysisk, 23, and his workers, who came to Lviv from bombed-out Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, have benefited from a spirit of solidarity and state policies aimed at saving businesses threatened by the invading Russian army and help rebuild them piecemeal in towns along Ukraine’s western border.
The region is rapidly emerging as Ukraine’s new economic hub, with more than 200 relocated businesses that manufacture just about everything, including paints, building materials and electric vehicle parts.
Factories in Russian-occupied areas have been packed and moved by trains and trucks, and in the west they are being resurrected. Manufacturers are creating jobs and looking for skilled workers. Now closer to Poland – Ukraine’s gateway to Germany and Western Europe – revived businesses are forging links with the European Union, which Ukraine hopes to join soon.
“The main motivation for their coming here is that they stay in Ukraine,” said Lviv Deputy Mayor for Economic Affairs Andriy Moskalenko. “Whether they come from Kharkov, Kyiv, Chernigov, they are all Ukrainians. We must support them,” he added, “because Russia has destroyed a lot.”
Ukraine’s economy is expected to shrink by more than a third this year. Inflation is rising and is likely to exceed 30 percent, the country’s central bank recently said, and the finance minister recently announced that the country had reached an agreement on stop paying some foreign creditors.
As part of the state resettlement program, Mr. Mysisk was able to offer workers from his small company, Rumioopportunity: to join him in the relative safety of Lvov and keep their jobs, although that meant they would live in close contact with their boss until they could find their own accommodation.
Emotionally, it wasn’t always easy: “I tried not to look depressed because I wanted to cheer everyone up,” said Mr. Mysisk, who hauled large pieces of the assembly line to Lviv on a bakery truck provided by a nearby bakery. . It took a month to get everything out of the old factory, by then pitted with shelling and shooting.
“I smiled and said everything was fine, even when I wasn’t sure I believed it,” he said.
But the financial and political support that companies like his have received, Mr. Mysisk said, has been a source of inspiration and a reminder of how important businesses are to keeping the economy afloat.
Big companies are working as quickly as possible to put themselves together, though it’s not an easy task to put together a business plan amid the constant uncertainty of war.
Alexander Oskalenko, Managing Director Pozhmashinaa manufacturer of fire engines and agricultural machinery, shut down production in March at its sprawling state-of-the-art factory in Chernihiv, the site of a brutal Russian siege, and secured the safety of its 550 employees.
“Things were going very well in Ukraine,” he said. “We still had problems with corruption, but they were getting smaller and the economy was improving. But with the Russian invasion, half of the country stopped working.”
When President Volodymyr Zelensky announced an economic program in April to rescue businesses from the war-torn east, Mr. Oskalenko jumped at the chance. “We took the factory apart and put it on trains for shipment,” he said.
The government offered tax incentives and free transportation of equipment on Ukrainian railways. Lviv and other nearby cities are fiercely competitive to attract newcomers, offering additional financial sweeteners, including cheap storage space, free legal advice and expedited paperwork to open new operations quickly.
In addition to the 200 companies that have already moved, another 800 people have applied for resettlement, said Volodymyr Korud, vice president of the Lviv Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
On a recent weekday, a team of welders were remodeling the Pozhmashina paint shop inside a giant Soviet-era warehouse, attaching massive steel beams under streaks of sunlight through broken overhead windows. Once it’s completed, farm trucks will appear in fresh olive green and fire trucks in cherry red.
However, according to Mr. Oskalenko, it’s hard to say when things will get back on track.
“The Russians destroyed large industrial centers that produced energy, chemicals and steel,” he said. “Agricultural fields in the occupied territories do not produce crops,” he added. “Therefore, it is impossible to draw up a business plan for a year or two ahead.”
“But it gave us a future perspective,” Mr. Oskalenko said, smiling as he watched his old plant resurrect. “There are no trenches here, so that helps.
The war has also seen a flood of Ukrainians settle into relative safety in the west, many looking for work. For leaders such as Pavel Chernyak, head Metro Lux, The move of one of Ukraine’s largest mattress makers to Ukraine’s western border offers what he sees as a golden opportunity to offer work to some of the tens of thousands of people who lost their jobs due to the war.
Under whistling bullets and a hail of Russian missiles, he said he moved more than half of Matro Luxe’s equipment from factories in Kyiv and Dnipro to the east and plans to expand the business. Mattresses are in demand during the war – not only for soldiers, but also for families in bomb shelters or relocation centers. And when the war is over, he expects demand to only grow amid a refurbishment boom.
Mr Cherniak promised to expand his Lviv workplace from 40 to 200 in six months and to 500 by the end of the year.
“The most important thing for me is to keep jobs for people – we need to keep as many jobs here as possible to support our economy, pay taxes,” he added.
Even as they hunt for skilled workers, newly established businesses face additional challenges as they operate in a wartime economy upended by supply shortages and damaged infrastructure.
In a new location for NPO Rost, a manufacturer of interiors for passenger trains, managing director Alexander Pletyuk, is in a hurry to fill orders in a small warehouse. Prior to the Russian invasion, the company operated a 33-acre modernized plant in the city of Zaporozhye, which is now in a state of hostilities.
Today, Mr. Pletyuk’s warehouse space in Lviv is tiny by comparison, and his production capacity is only 10 percent of the old site. “We are trying to fulfill all our contracts as quickly as possible, settling in from scratch, where there is not even electricity yet,” he said.
A handful of employees tried to fulfill orders for windows for trains, but they lacked the necessary parts needed to seal the windows. Due to the impact of the war on the supply chain to Ukraine, Mr Pletyuk said glass purchases now take twice as long. Fuel costs have more than doubled.
Before the war, the company entered into contracts with clients at fixed prices, but now costs have jumped: metal prices are 50 percent higher. And it is necessary to invest in a new warehouse in order to increase production capacity.
However, Mr. Pletyuk said: “When we win this war, we will have much more to do.” Russian attacks have damaged at least 3,900 miles of railways in Ukraine. And many of the railroad cars that ferried refugees and supplies will need to be repaired and new ones ordered.
He is not alone in seeing the good: the irony of the great migration of Eastern enterprises is that it has always led not to financial difficulties, but to profit.
Now, only 60 miles from Poland, Mr. Mysisk realized that it would be easier to export Roomio furniture to European customers from Lviv than from Kharkiv. By emailing companies across Europe, he found new customers in Denmark and Slovenia, his first export opportunities.
“In Ukraine, it is considered cool to work with European countries. So I was very happy when the first contract was made,” he said. “For our job, I hate to say it, but it’s actually going better for us.”
His company is not the only one now starting to look for new business in Europe, and he believes this trend is important – not only to help Ukraine maintain its economy during the war, but also to strengthen ties with the European Union.
“The more we are connected, the more the governments of the European Union and Ukraine will understand that we must be one,” he said.