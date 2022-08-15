Fleeing the war, Ukrainian factories move to the west

it’s unusual Arrangement for unusual times: above the factory floor in Lvov, Ukraine, where Vladimir Mysisk moved his furniture business, he and his 15 employees became roommates. They brought their children and their dogs and share a kitchen over the equipment where they spend their days resurrecting a company that may have been destroyed by the war.

But Mr. Mysisk, 23, and his workers, who came to Lviv from bombed-out Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, have benefited from a spirit of solidarity and state policies aimed at saving businesses threatened by the invading Russian army and help rebuild them piecemeal in towns along Ukraine’s western border.

The region is rapidly emerging as Ukraine’s new economic hub, with more than 200 relocated businesses that manufacture just about everything, including paints, building materials and electric vehicle parts.