Left-leaning media outlets have pointed to significant problems with President Biden’s student loan handout plan in recent days, yet before the announcement, several hosts and guests on the liberal network touted the idea, claiming it would change the lives of Americans.

“Student loan forgiveness” has long been discussed in political and academic circles, but Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. And Sen. It has become a particularly hot topic in the media as progressive Democrats such as Bernie Sanders, I. Vt., also made future President Biden a key part of his 2020 platform.

In April 2019, CNN host Don Lemon, discussing Warren’s comments on sexism in politics, referred to Warren as a Massachusetts senator who “grabbed headlines” with a “bold new plan” to end student debt.

Warren herself made several media appearances at the time, where she was interviewed in fascinating fashion. Despite losing the primary, Warren has continued her support for government handouts, hyping debt cancellation, universal health care, and free college.

Student loan forgiveness for $300 billion? New Yorkers say no problem

In a similar interview months before the 2020 election, Warren joined CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in an effort to sell the American public on Biden’s agenda.

“He said he’s going to invest in childcare, to cancel student loan debt, he’s going to expand Social Security …” Warren said, continuing to list Biden’s campaign promises.

Scratching his head, Colbert said he didn’t understand why “old-fashioned” Republicans took issue with Biden’s plans, claiming that everything she listed was synonymous with the goals of “middle-of-the-road” Republican politics in the 1970s.

Warren also joined “The Readout” earlier this year and praised Biden for extending student loan relief as the country tries to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

FLORIDA GOV. Dentis calls Biden’s student loan handout unconstitutional, says colleges should pay for it

While discussing the possibility of debt cancellation, host Joy Reid claimed that those who were against taxpayers paying for college attendees because they had already paid off their own debt were creating a “moral hazard argument against helping people.”

As Biden’s presidency continues, the clamor for student loan cancellation from progressive politicians and voters has grown, with some protests emerging from network mouthpieces.

In December, MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle had a tense discussion with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg about Biden’s inability to pass his policy in Congress. One point of contention is the stability of student loan payouts.

“What’s going to change in the next few months that will affect student loans?” asked Ruhle. “It’s like you’re kicking the can down the road. Are you going to cancel student loans or not?”

Buttigieg ignored the question, instead focusing on the issues surrounding the pandemic.

William Bennett on Biden’s student loan handout plan: ‘Terrible, stupid idea’

During an April panel on MSNBC, anchor Katy Toure discussed sending billions of dollars to Ukraine to fight Russia. While she agreed that such a decision was a good thing, she questioned why the US has the cash to help other countries, but is reluctant to help Americans financially, citing student loans. At one point the conversation turned to Biden’s stalled student loan plans, when the panel discussed how much he could pay off.

“Based on my report the president is dug in,” Jeff Bennett said. “He wants to keep it close to $10,000—

“Why!?” Toor exclaimed as she cut off Bennett.

Tur’s enthusiasm is matched and surpassed only by two major talk show hosts.

In July 2019, former host of the canceled “Full Frontal” Samantha Bee gave a lengthy monologue on student loan cancellation during the show.

“Loan forgiveness is often derided as a ploy to attract young people, but unlike my new TikTok account, it’s not,” Bee said. “We need student loan forgiveness now.”

More Democrats are piling more than $300 billion in student loan handouts to Biden: ‘That’s not how I would have done it’

Less than a month before Biden’s announcement that Americans would forgive up to $10,000 in student loans, $125,000 and $20,000 for those who received Pell Grants, “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg also highlighted the issue.

After reading the story of a woman in her 50s who borrowed $29,000 for NYU School of Law and now has more than $200,000 in loans in her 90s, Goldberg was visibly angry.

“You’re talking about people not being able to buy gas, not being able to buy food, not being able to put their kids through any kind of college — because they’re paying off these outrageous student loans,” she said.

Goldberg added that these are debts “you need to forgive.”

Almost every major media organization has since been more outspoken about the serious problems surrounding Biden’s plan. Outlets like MSNBC, CNN, NBC and ABC have all acknowledged concerns about how much the plan will cost and who will pay for it. Pundits and critics have also questioned whether the plan is appropriate for Americans outside the eligibility umbrella.