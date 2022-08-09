New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Many Democrats who supported Monday’s raid on former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate have criticized the Justice Department for trying to “weaponize” it on a number of different issues in the past.

In a September 2019 tweet, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused Trump of trying to “weaponize” the Justice Department after it began investigating automakers that have signed deals with California regarding fuel efficiency standards.

“The Justice Department’s frivolous investigation into automakers that struck deals with California on new fuel efficiency standards is an attempt to weaponize law enforcement for partisan political purposes,” Pelosi wrote. “This bogus trial must end now.”

in a Statement on the matterPelosi said Trump’s weaponization of the DOJ is part of the “toxic special interest agenda of the Trump administration.”

House Republicans to meet with Trump in Bedminster following MAR-A-LAGO FBI raid

In May 2019, California Democratic Representative Adam Schiff, now a member of the House Select Committee to investigate the January 6 Capitol protest, lashed out at Trump and former Attorney General William Barr, accusing the two of trying to “conspire” with one another. Another was trying to gather information “against their political enemies.”

“While Trump stonewalls the public about his obstruction of justice, Trump and Barr conspire to weaponize law enforcement and classified information against their political enemies,” Schiff wrote in a tweet at the time. “Cavachap has entered a new and dangerous phase. It is un-American.”

GOP blames ‘weaponization’ of dose after Trump’s Mar-a-Lago raided by FBI; DEMS calls this ‘accountability’

Similarly, two years later, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., accused Barr of acting as Trump’s “personal henchman” following a report that the DOJ secretly provided subpoenaed records to two Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee.

“This is an egregious and dangerous abuse of power,” Jayapal wrote. “Weaponizing the DOJ against members of Congress is completely unacceptable. Bill Barr has consistently acted as Trump’s personal aide and he should be held fully accountable for his actions.”

Earlier this year, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., one of seven Democrats serving on the nine-member committee panel on Jan. 6. Trump said he tried to “weaponize” the DOJ in an effort to “retain power.”

“Today @January6thCmte will expose how Donald Trump tried to weaponize the Justice Department in his desperate bid to retain power,” Raskin wrote. “Watch at 3pm ET as witnesses, including a former acting attorney general, reveal how Trump’s Big Lie almost shaped DOJ policy.”

Despite House Democrats’ accusations dating back to the Trump era, the entire party is now silent or praising the Justice Department after FBI agents raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, Florida home on Monday.

Pelosi said Tuesday that she believed the FBI had “justification” for the raid.

“All I know is that it’s in the public domain. I was surprised to see it flash on my phone last night, so I don’t have much to say except that for a visit like that, you need a warrant. . . To have a warrant, you need justification. And no one is above the law, the President of the United States or Not even the former president,” Pelosi told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Raskin, appearing on MSNBC, briefly responded to the attack at Mar-a-Lago, insisting that the Americans had done it.

“The great thing about separation of powers is that we know nothing about it,” Raskin said. “We don’t know if it’s related to what we’re doing…”

“Everybody in America, and speaking as citizens, we all have an interest in the rule of law in the country and respect for the rule of law and resistance to the injustice that is always there,” he added.

in a The tweet was released on Monday After the attack was made public, Jayapal sang a different tune, saying the FBI was making strides toward “accountability” and suggesting Trump should be in jail.

“That’s what happens when you break the law, try to steal an election and incite a deadly coup,” she wrote. “Donald Trump should be in jail. I’m glad the FBI is taking steps toward accountability.”

Multiple sources told Fox News that the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago was related to items Trump allegedly brought to his private residence after his presidency ended. The National Archives and Records Administration referred the matter to the Justice Department, which said it found 15 boxes of classified material at the residence.

Federal law prohibits the removal of classified documents to unauthorized locations, although Trump, as president, is likely to try to argue that he is the ultimate declassification authority.

Fox News’ Brooke Syngman, David Spunt and Kelly Lacko contributed to this story.