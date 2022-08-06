New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Newly backing a massive social spending and taxation bill, Sen. Joe Manchins, DW.Va. One question that arises from that is whether he can insist on Republican input and support like other high-profile legislation pushed by Democrats in the past.

Last year, Manchin said any legislation related to voting rights, which at the time was “under attack” by Democrats, would have to have input and support from Republicans to get his support.

He ultimately refused to support the Democrat-backed For the People Act, citing its lack of bipartisanship, and blamed his fellow Democrats for “partisan policymaking”, arguing that it would “destroy” American democracy.

“The right to vote is fundamental to our American democracy and protecting that right is not about party or politics. Above all, protecting this right, a value I share, must never be done in a partisan manner,” he wrote. In a statement at the time.

“The truth is there is a better way – if we try to find it together,” he added later.

Every Republican member of the Senate is expected to oppose the Inflation Reduction Act, the official name of the reconciliation spending bill in a closed-door deal between Manchin and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

In contrast to his previous calls for bipartisanship, Manchin appears ready to help pass the bill without any help from Senate Republicans. The legislation would pass with a simple majority, allowing Vice President Kamala Harris to break a 50-50 margin in favor of Democrats.

Fox News Digital reached out to Manchin’s office for comment and received a statement from a spokesman about his past efforts for bipartisanship, but did not mention any desire for Republican input on the bill.

“Senator Manchin has worked in a bipartisan way for years to ensure we produce more energy domestically and pay down our national debt, and much of that work is reflected in the Inflation Reduction Act,” Communications Director Samantha Runyon said in the statement.

The Senate is scheduled to reconvene on Saturday and is expected to vote to begin debate on the bill.