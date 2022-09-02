New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

President Biden is facing criticism for putting the Marines behind him in a deeply partisan speech Thursday evening outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia, promising that he will not use the military as a “prop” in 2020.

Biden has been criticized by some commentators and veterans groups for having the Marines behind him when he targeted “MAGA Republicans” and claimed that “equality and democracy are under attack.”

In 2020, then-candidate Biden told the National Guard that he would never put them in the middle of a political conflict and would restore respect for civil-military relations.

“But I promise you as president, I will never put you in the middle of politics or personal disputes,” he said. “I will not use the military as a prop or a private militia to violate the rights of fellow citizens. That is not law and order. You do not deserve that.”

At the time, Democrats criticized then-President Trump for using the armed forces for political reasons, including deploying them along the US-Mexico border. Biden said Trump denied needed resources to the National Guard when he diverted funds to build a border wall.

After the Marines stood behind him against “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans,” Biden said he “represents the extremism that threatens the foundation of our republic.”

Although the White House said it was not a campaign speech, Biden urged viewers to “talk up, get engaged.” [and] Vote, vote, vote!” He also promoted legislation he signed on climate, infrastructure and economic stimulus.

“When elected officials use our troops as props in political and partisan messaging, it undermines the impartial nature of our military and undermines trust in the organization,” Veterans for America and US Marine Corps veteran John Byrnes told Fox News Digital Friday. .

A White House official “Last night he gave an important speech about our democracy and our values, the values ​​that our men and women alike fight every day to protect,” Fox told Biden.

“The Marines’ presence at the speech was intended to demonstrate the deep and abiding respect the president has for their service to these ideals and the special role our independent military plays in protecting our democracy, regardless of which party is in power,” the official said. continued.

Meanwhile, government intelligence agencies have raised questions about the use of marines. Kendra Arnold, executive director of the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust, told Fox News Digital that generally speaking, “there is a divide between official government communications and overtly political communications.”

“This protects taxpayer funds and public confidence that our government is not a political entity,” Arnold said. “Also, I would add that the military should never be used for partisan political purposes, as they are prominently behind the president.”