As Sen. Elizabeth Warren worked double shifts in 2020 to pay for her daughter’s college education, she was confronted on the campaign trail by a father angry over a Democrat’s plan to hand over billions of dollars for student loans.

As a 2020 presidential candidate, Warren, D-Mass., has long been a strong proponent of wiping out student loans, an angry father tackled the issue at a campaign event in Iowa.

“I just want to ask a question. My daughter is coming out of school. I have saved all my money. She has no student loans. Am I going to get my money back?” He asked the presidential aspirants.

“Of course not,” Warren answered without hesitation.

“So you’re going to pay the people who didn’t save money and those of us who did the right thing get caught?” Father pressed. “My friend had fun, bought a car and went on all the vacations, I saved my money. He makes more than me. I worked double shifts.”

Yesterday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Massachusetts Democrat, praised President Biden’s student loan handout executive action in a joint statement with DNY.

“With the flick of a pen, President Biden has taken a giant step forward in solving the student loan crisis by canceling significant amounts of student loan debt for millions of borrowers,” the two lawmakers said. “The positive effects of this action will be felt by families across the country, especially in minority communities, and is the most effective action the President can take himself to help working families and the economy.”

Top Biden adviser Susan Rice was asked at a White House press briefing yesterday about the “overwhelming chorus of critics” who say Biden’s decision to cancel student loans led to a $300,000,000,000 deficit and was unfair to Americans who chose not to go to college. He could not bear it.

Those who repaid their loans “deserve credit, that’s awesome, that’s their credit,” Rice said, and didn’t elaborate. She said Biden’s student loan handout would benefit the middle and working class and target “those most in need.”

