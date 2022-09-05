New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sam J. Jones is best known for his starring role in the 1980s Classic “Flash Gordon.”

The film featured many stunts, most of which Jones performed on his own without the help of a stunt double.

He defeated acting legends Kurt Russell and Arnold Schwarzenegger For the role and has appeared in 65 films and numerous shows, including “The A-Team,” “Baywatch,” “Diagnosis Murder” and “Walker, Texas Ranger.”

Now, Jones is taking on a new role as a grandfather in his film “An Unlikely Angel.” Jones spoke with Fox News Digital about his role and why connecting with his fans is so important to him.

“An Inexperienced Angel,” Written by Rebecca Rogers and produced and directed by Durrell Nelson, it’s about a workaholic businesswoman anxious to become a first-time mother. After her baby is born, a guardian angel answers her prayer and fast-forwards her life six years.

Jones plays the lead character’s father and was very excited to play the role as it was his first time playing a grandfather on camera.

“In the past years, I’ve been lucky enough to play dads, fathers, I’ve been a superhero or a villain, and now I get to play a dad and a grandfather, which is amazing,” he said. “This is my first grandfather role, and I absolutely love it.”

He is of the opinion that this movie has shown all the hardships that come Have a child Still wanting to continue in your career, as well as the struggles that come with that decision. He praised co-star Jillian Murray, saying, “She does an amazing job.”

To prepare for his first role as a grandfather, Jones has a lot of personal experience to draw from. He is a father of five and grandfather of six. He says that his real-life experience as a grandfather helped him make the role as realistic as possible for the audience.

“For me, the icing on the cake is that I’m a dad, I’m a grandfather,” he explained. “I believe that good actors can take the audience into that world. And, for me, that was the icing on the cake. I’m not saying it was easy, but I had to pull from my real children and my real grandchildren.”

Jones was also drawn to the role because of its many positive messages, such as the importance of family and not giving up in the face of adversity.

“It has multiple messages of family — ‘Leave yourself alone, let’s make the right choices,'” Jones said. “What is your priority in life? You are a A large corporate CEO That’s running a company and now you’re ready to have a baby. So what is our priority at that time? It covers it very well.”

Jones has had his fair share of struggles over the years. During the success of the movie “Flash Gordon,” Jones complained that Dino De Laurentiis, the director of the Australian talk show “Studio 10,” was not paying him what he was owed, leading to a lawsuit. From his point of view, the media used this to portray him as a spoiled actor who was only trying to get what he was owed.

In 2017, Jones opened up about the negative effects of playing Flash Gordon in his documentary “Life After Flash.” In the documentary, he says that he was typecast after the film came out and found it difficult to play new roles.

“That means I have suicidal thoughts. I was depressed,” he told “Studio 10.” “Thank God for my wife. She basically said to me 20 years ago, ‘I see you waiting on the phone. You’re a talented actor, but the phone isn’t ringing right now. We have three babies in diapers. The door is there, come back as you feed this family. Thank God she said that. “…

Soon he starred in “Ted” and “Ted 2,” opening himself up to a whole new audience and revitalizing his career.

As a former Marine, Jones admits he sometimes tries to get over any problem he’s facing quickly, but says it’s important to have faith and ask God for help while sometimes dealing with it “with humor and a smile.”

According to him, people bring on themselves most of the problems they face based on the way they respond to other struggles in their lives.

“Of course, things come up that we don’t expect, and we can make it better or worse depending on how we think,” he explained to Fox News Digital. “For example, Covid for the last two years. We, as humans, were not designed to be alone. We are built for community. I believe part of the message of this movie is to bring the family and the community together. Making the right choices.”

Since wrapping “An Unlikely Angel,” Jones has been actively working on other films and making personal appearances at fan conventions like Comic Con.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s a great place for fans to come out,” Jones said. “Instead of just getting autographs and selfies, it’s an opportunity for them to share their story with us.”

Jones loves appearing at fan conventions because he connects with fans on a deeper level than anywhere else. He feels it is his responsibility as a person in the limelight to listen to his fans and try to ease their pain.

“If somebody comes up to your table and I ask how you’re doing, they say, ‘Well Sam, I’m struggling. Stage 4 cancer, ‘What should my answer be? Do you want a selfie?” Jones asked. “No. This is the platform. You don’t sit there and go, ‘Oh sorry to hear that.’ No… I will hold their hand. I don’t even ask them. I said, ‘Look, we’re going to fix this now. We are going to pray. I fix it in seconds and then send them on their way. Otherwise, it’s pointless. Why am I there?”

He says his motto is “If not me, who will” and that if anyone comes to him and confides in him, he will try his best to help because if he doesn’t, who will?

“An Unlikely Angel” is exclusively on Pure Flicks.