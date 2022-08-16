type here...
Flash actor Ezra Miller apologizes for past behavior and begins treatment for ‘complicated mental health issues’

After a string of arrests and strange behavior in states from Hawaii to Vermont, Flash Actor Ezra Miller said they began treatment for “difficult mental health issues”.

Miller, 29, who identifies as non-binary, released the statement late Monday night. On Sept. 26, Miller is due to appear in Vermont Supreme Court for arraignment after he was prosecuted for burglary in Stamford, Virginia. Authorities said last week that Miller had taken several bottles of alcohol out of the house while the homeowners were away.

“Having recently gone through a period of major crisis, I now understand that I am suffering from complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller said in a statement.

“I want to apologize to everyone for disturbing and upsetting me with my past behavior. I am determined to do the necessary work to return to a healthy, safe and productive phase of my life.”

Earlier this year, Miller was arrested twice in Hawaii, including for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar. The second incident involved second-degree assault.

The parents of 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes, an indigenous activist, filed a protection order against Miller earlier this year, accusing the actor of caring for their child and other inappropriate acts with her when she was a minor from 12- summer age. disputed this.

Miller’s representatives did not respond to requests for comment on the allegations or previous arrests.

Miller’s personal problems were a particularly pressing issue for Warner Bros. and DC Films.

After appearing in several Justice League As The Flash, Miller is filming an upcoming standalone film about the fast-paced superhero due out next summer.

Main photo on Flash was completed last year. David Zaslav, chief executive of Warner Bros., stated that the studio intends to release the film.

