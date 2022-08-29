Flag Raised on Parliament Hill to Honor Boarding School Survivors

Today, the federal government raised the survivors’ flag on Parliament Hill to honor the memory of indigenous people forced to attend boarding schools.

The event was attended by boarding school alumni from across the country, as well as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Stephanie Scott, Executive Director of the National Center for Truth and Reconciliation, Crown and Indigenous Affairs Minister Mark Miller, and Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal.

Several survivors of the boarding school have spoken about the meaning of the flag, including Jimmy Durochet, a mestizo survivor who attended St. Bruno’s boarding school in Ile-à-la-Crosse, Sask.

“Today, we raise the survivor’s flag high above these colonial buildings, where legislators now listen to our truth and strive to work together towards reconciliation,” Durochet said.

In her speech, Scott asked elected officials to pause when they see the flag while they are working.

“Stop and think about the truth that remains to be told and the hard work that remains to be done,” Scott said.

“Expression of Memory”

Trudeau called boarding schools a “shameful” part of Canadian history and said the survivors’ flag would help Canadians remember what happened in state-funded, church-run institutions for more than a century.

“This flag is an expression of remembrance,” Trudeau said.

“It is intended to honor all survivors and all the lives of generations that have been, are, and will continue to be affected by the boarding school system.”

The flag was designed in consultation and collaboration with the survivors, with each element of the design approved by the consulted group.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Secretary of State for the Crown and Indigenous Affairs Mark Miller (right) watch as boarding school survivor Eugene Arkan folds the survivors’ flag with Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal during Monday’s flag-raising ceremony in Ottawa. (Adrian Wilde/Canadian Press)

The elements include an image of a family with seeds underneath, meant to represent the spirits of children who never returned home.

Eugene Arcand, a Cree survivor who attended St. Michael’s Boarding School for Indians in Duck Lake, Sask, spoke of Canadians’ shared responsibility for further reconciliation efforts and encouraged people to get to know the survivors.

“There aren’t many of us left,” Arkan said.

“Take the opportunity to meet with us. Know who we are.”

Last year, ground-penetrating radar found what are believed to be hundreds of unmarked graves on the grounds of former boarding schools, prompting a tribute to the survivors.

The flag will remain flown on Parliament Hill until 2024, when a decision is made on its permanent location.

Support is available to anyone who has been affected by their boarding school experience or recent reports.

A national crisis line for Indian boarding schools has been set up to provide support to former students and victims. People can access emotional and crisis help services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.