type here...
CANADA POLITICS Flag Raised on Parliament Hill to Honor Boarding School...
CANADAPOLITICS

Flag Raised on Parliament Hill to Honor Boarding School Survivors

By printveela editor

-

4
0
- Advertisment -


Today, the federal government raised the survivors’ flag on Parliament Hill to honor the memory of indigenous people forced to attend boarding schools.

The event was attended by boarding school alumni from across the country, as well as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Stephanie Scott, Executive Director of the National Center for Truth and Reconciliation, Crown and Indigenous Affairs Minister Mark Miller, and Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal.

Several survivors of the boarding school have spoken about the meaning of the flag, including Jimmy Durochet, a mestizo survivor who attended St. Bruno’s boarding school in Ile-à-la-Crosse, Sask.

“Today, we raise the survivor’s flag high above these colonial buildings, where legislators now listen to our truth and strive to work together towards reconciliation,” Durochet said.

In her speech, Scott asked elected officials to pause when they see the flag while they are working.

“Stop and think about the truth that remains to be told and the hard work that remains to be done,” Scott said.

“Expression of Memory”

Trudeau called boarding schools a “shameful” part of Canadian history and said the survivors’ flag would help Canadians remember what happened in state-funded, church-run institutions for more than a century.

“This flag is an expression of remembrance,” Trudeau said.

“It is intended to honor all survivors and all the lives of generations that have been, are, and will continue to be affected by the boarding school system.”

The flag was designed in consultation and collaboration with the survivors, with each element of the design approved by the consulted group.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Secretary of State for the Crown and Indigenous Affairs Mark Miller (right) watch as boarding school survivor Eugene Arkan folds the survivors’ flag with Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal during Monday’s flag-raising ceremony in Ottawa. (Adrian Wilde/Canadian Press)

The elements include an image of a family with seeds underneath, meant to represent the spirits of children who never returned home.

Eugene Arcand, a Cree survivor who attended St. Michael’s Boarding School for Indians in Duck Lake, Sask, spoke of Canadians’ shared responsibility for further reconciliation efforts and encouraged people to get to know the survivors.

“There aren’t many of us left,” Arkan said.

“Take the opportunity to meet with us. Know who we are.”

Last year, ground-penetrating radar found what are believed to be hundreds of unmarked graves on the grounds of former boarding schools, prompting a tribute to the survivors.

The flag will remain flown on Parliament Hill until 2024, when a decision is made on its permanent location.

Support is available to anyone who has been affected by their boarding school experience or recent reports.

A national crisis line for Indian boarding schools has been set up to provide support to former students and victims. People can access emotional and crisis help services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.

Mental health counseling and crisis support is also available 24 hours a day, seven days a week through the Hope for Wellness hotline at 1-855-242-3310 or online chat at www.hopeforwellness.ca.

Previous articleOne year later: More fallout from Afghan drone strikes
Next articleA new report shows that drinking more than 6 drinks a week leads to serious health risks, especially for women.

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Federal schools prioritize ‘political agenda’ while failing ‘millions’ of American children: Betsy DeVos

off Video Union-run schools are completely out of touch with the needs...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

UFOs have made their way into Congress, where legislation to address them is being considered

closer Video Congress admits that Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) may exist: Chad...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Britney Aldean’s comments on gender have been praised and insulted by stars

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights are...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Tattoo safety: What to know about getting inked as Yankees’ Aroldis Chapman recovers from infection

closer Video When the day comes when your tattoo doesn't look...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

K-9 officer killed in the line of duty in Charleston

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on August 29 Here are...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

A new report shows that drinking more than 6 drinks a week leads to serious health risks, especially for women.

The National Advisory Group has published new recommendations regarding the number of drinks consumed each week and the...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

POLITICS

Ottawa again refers to the 1977 pipeline treaty in the Line 5 dispute with the US.

For the second time in a year, the...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
POLITICS

Canada Invests $100M in ‘Historic’ 2SLGBT Community Action Plan

On Sunday, the federal government unveiled what it...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
POLITICS

Chrystia Freeland is the latest target of public threats and intimidation of women in Canadian politics.

Public incidents of threats and intimidation of women...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
POLITICS

CBC Radio The House: Hockey Canada scandal deepens

CBC News: Home46:24Hockey scandal deepens in CanadaSports Minister...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News