Top-level football returns to Foggy Albion after an unplanned delay. Mostly. Due to events in Westminster and a long queue, The Fiver will consider buying tickets only to see the double score of Toya Willcox and Owen Paul, Chelsea’s match against Liverpool will not take place on Sunday. So the footballing world is missing out on seeing an increasingly agitated Jurgen Klopp strut around the touchline at Stamford Bridge as his boys take on star Todd Boeli in a 1970s CBS track jacket. Manchester United’s match against Leeds was also mothballed for policing reasons 200 miles away (!), but given the summer we’ve all had, top billing really, really needs to be offered for the return of the glorious lionesses England for their daily work in the Women’s Super League.

And after a week’s delay, the WSL stars are on their way. “We just want it more and more,” roared Manchester United’s Alessia Russo, scorer what Target. “We want to put on a show and make sure the fans come back.” Jonas Eidewall, whose Arsenal team started the season against Brighton in front of a sell-out crowd at Meadow Park on Friday night, has recognized the need to kick-start the summer. “At the end of the day, it’s about making a product that means so much to people that you go out there and watch the game even if it’s snowing,” he encouraged.

03:57 Women’s Super League: players, teams, managers you need to know – explainer video

Stadiums are a major issue ahead of this new campaign as Meadow Park is in Borehamwood, home of non-league Boreham Wood in deepest Hertfordshire. Perhaps small size is fine for Arsenal Eidewall, as it might be for champions Chelsea at Kingsmeadow. Both venues are filled with atmosphere on big nights, but the hope is that the women’s teams can play regularly in the same stadiums as the men’s. The FA’s decision last week to halt football from pub level upwards has robbed the WSL of a chance for its big start at Stamford Bridge, where Emma Hayes’ champions have faced West Ham, Reading’s Madejski Stadium and Amex in Brighton. . Rousseau’s United were scheduled to play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

This Sunday, Villa Park and King Power in Leicester will play WSL matches, but an important moment has been missed. Various lionesses will prowl Leigh Sports Village on the outskirts of Greater Manchester, Chigwell Construction Stadium in the deepest Essex and Prenton Park in, er, Tranmere instead of Old Trafford, London Stadium and Enfield. The women’s game has undergone much more testing to find its place in the national consciousness, but perhaps its decision makers can find a way to make amends, unintentional or not.

Friday night football clock featuring Arsenal 3-0 Brighton WSL and Aston Villa 1-1 Southampton and Nottingham Forest 3-3 Fulham in the Premier League.

“Mister, with this team, everything will definitely go smoothly for us!” – Spain’s official Twitter feed responds to Luis Enrique’s team announcement that he showed while riding his bike. Oh Gareth, you missed the trick.

Luis Enrique reveals that Ansu Fati is not on his team. Photo credit: @SEFutbol/twitter

“Todd Boly needs to bring back more from the 1970s than just a news anchor jacket. How about the Superstars hustle and bustle, assuming players are given a day off at some point in their careers in an ever-expanding calendar of club and international fixtures. Of course, more fans would attend matches if the authorities treated them the same way. like Ajax fans at Anfield— Mike McNally.

“In regards to Boeli and his idea of ​​an All-Star Game in the Premier League, if it is North vs. South, does that mean it will be Newcastle United vs. Everyone Else? Americans often don’t know much about geography, but even he can’t believe the myth that Leeds, Manchester and Liverpool are in the north, can he? Look at the map, people, look at the map!” – Tim Readman (and no one else).

Send email to the.boss@theguardian.com. And you can always tweet The Fiver via @guardian_sport.

UEFA opened a lawsuit against Celtic because of “[SNIIIIIIIIIIIP] The “Crown” banner carried by some fans during the victory over Shakhtar Donetsk.

Hell, something, something, something cherries and fruit machines… Hockey player Bill Foley, frontman of the Las Vegas-led consortium, is eyeing Bournemouth.