INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALL… BUT NOT AS WE KNOW IT

For several years, the English Lionesses and their ever-growing army of allies have not so much demanded as politely offered to be treated the same as their male counterparts, and with a penalty shoot-out looming against Germany on Sunday night, it seemed that they might finally reach parity in the most terrible and predictable way imaginable. But with 10 minutes left in extra time, Chloe Kelly stuck out her toe to kick the ball past Merle Fromes into Germany’s goal to avoid injury from an imminent shootout loss before removing her shirt and putting it back on to better keep the ball close to the corner flagged for most of the next 10 minutes.

While Fiver doesn’t have much of a desire to get involved in any sort of tedious culture wars, it’s worth noting that the match was played in front of a crowd of 87,192 people, almost all of whom seemed to be – in a whisper – in a really good mood. time. The sound of songs about German bombers was conspicuous by their absence, and the reddish face of middle years, twisted with rage, was barely noticeable. When England won their first major trophy since 1966, the crowd basked in obscene friendliness rather than jingoistic triumph – it was international football, Clive…but not as we know it.

This morning, jubilant England players came out blinking into the sunlight, some of them looking commendably haggard. Many donned dark glasses to hide the ravages of a stormy night of well-deserved celebration, while Lucy Bronze appeared to switch to “full Flintoff” and walk out into the crowded Trafalgar Square, looking pathetically rested and dressed in what looked suspiciously like ski goggles. “There was a lot of music,” said Lionesses coach Sarina Wigman. “Lots of dancing and the English really know how to drink. There was a little too much alcohol. But it normal. We liked. When you have these achievements, it’s really good for the party.”

The English women have had to fight for their right to party and as the celebrations continue for a few more days, it’s worth remembering their captain Leah Williamson’s post-match statement that the result marked the beginning, not the end, of a journey for her teammates and everyone who plays. in the women’s game in England. The final was watched by a peak UK television audience of 17.4 million, the vast majority of whom have probably never attended a WSL game in their lives.

“I think a lot of people fell in love with women’s football this summer,” said Ella Thun, who scored England’s first goal with icy aplomb. “This is what we set out to do. So hopefully with the crowd we’ve had this summer, we can get into our territory at club level and a few more fans in the stadium to take the journey with us.” With the future of the women’s game looking so bright, it’s no wonder so many Lionesses wear sunglasses.

‘A little rough’ – England captain Leah Williamson, perhaps with a bit of understatement, talks about his health on Monday morning.

Requires a kettle of tea and a couple of ibuprofen. Photograph: Beresford Hodge/PA.

“I see your paranoia has led you to Franz Beckenbauer’s mind games (Friday’s Fiver) and his chatter about the German penalty win and your fear that he is probably right. Weaklings. England will win in 90 minutes. Written at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, so go ahead and print.” – John Stainton

“I would like to sincerely thank Niall Flanagan (and 1,056 others) for expressing condolences on my failure to qualify for the no prize letter of the day, for the same letter published in subsequent days. As Mr. Flanagan points out, this in itself is hardly plausible, but I would also like to point out that on the first day of publication of my letter, there were virtually no other authors. I’m just saying.” – Lee Smith

“Angry at Five and all his pseudo-relatives (plucked from Columbo, the greatest detective series of all time). Subconscious and subconscious political views masquerading as yuma. Just talk about football.” — The Don.

The Queen was among those who took advantage of the Twitter social media embarrassment to congratulate the England players after Sunday’s final. “Fantastic, what a result, I have made up,” the major printed it. We can rephrase touch.

David Baddil says Three Lions should be retired after Euro 1996 England triumph at Euro 2022. “I’m really glad the song went to bed in a way,” he said belatedly.

He was still singing a couple of days ago, mind you. Photograph: Jeff Spicer/National Lottery/Pennsylvania.

Don’t forget the brave little Premier League! Christian Eriksen says he spoke to several former Manchester United managers while at Spurs. “For me it was not [right] time,” he rejoiced.

Chelsea are close to snatching Mark Cucurella from under Manchester City’s nose for £50m worth of Boehly tokens.

And Bournemouth signed Boro midfielder Marcus Tavernier for around £10m.

This is just the beginning, writes Jonathan Lew.

How can England build on their Euro 2022 triumph? Our authors offer five big ideas.

“Here she was racing across the Wembley turf, teammates chasing her, a white shirt that will forever remain historic in her hand fluttered wildly over her head” – Sid Low on Chloe Kelly and a memorable night at Wembley.

Here’s Lucy Ward in an iconic photo that has echoes of Brandi Chastain and 1999.

Chloe Kelly celebrating the winning goal at Wembley. Photograph: Sean Botterill/Getty Images

Martin Belam offers 10 reasons to celebrate the tournament.

Alexandra Popp’s problems in the warm-up robbed her of a fabulous final with Germany, writes Nick Ames.

