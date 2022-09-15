POTTER (and 75), CRUIF (and 1972)

Considering how Chelsea owner and ’70s CBS news anchor Todd Boly fired his latest manager for not being fully prepared for his reckless summer spending, it was pretty bold of Graham Potter to send Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofan to the bench. Big Cup game against Salzburg. Centre-backs were an integral part of Boeli’s holistic trolley so a gleaming bronze cent for the militant billionaire’s thoughts when the favored Thiago Silva hydroplaneed Fulham Broadway allowing Junior Adam to equalize with Noah Okafor who might… just might – ended up costing Chelsea » places in the playoffs. Chelsea booed. Oh Graham! Is a 75-minute honeymoon some kind of record?

But others are taking over at their new club. Breaking news for you: Erling Haaland has done well since joining Manchester City. Except for the Community Shield, which we don’t count, he scored in every competitive game he played for the Citizens, with the exception of Bournemouth, in which he scored. Heading into Wednesday’s clash with his old club Borussia Dortmund, Haaland scored 12 goals in seven games, a level of success so absurd that the process of scoring becomes fairly mundane. What’s the point in celebrating when you know it’s coming?

We are sure this is a painful puzzle for long-suffering City fans. This may explain why Haaland moved from the mere accumulation of goals to the realm of imitation. After being bored for 84 minutes, he decided to recreate Johan Cruyff’s famous ghostly goal in 1973 for Barcelona against Atlético Madrid. At neck height, Haaland landed an incredible high-kick into the top corner past Alexander Meyer, an act of ballet and gymnastic grace almost identical to what Cruyff had done to beat Miguel Reina years ago. History repeats itself. Things will get really creepy if Meyer has a son who plays 394 times for Liverpool.

But what’s next for Haaland? To paraphrase the legendary Sid Waddell, when Alexander the Great was 33, he wept salty tears because there were no more worlds to conquer; Haaland is only 22 years old. All is not lost, however, as the Five have a proposal for their next art project: a catchy own goal. He could replicate Jamie Pollock’s famous 1998 juggling against QPR that effectively sent City to the third division, perhaps, or maybe Lee Dixon’s long-range cross past David Seaman against Coventry in 1991. However, he should probably stick with copying Cruyff. The Dutch master scored arguably the greatest own goal of all time in 1972 when he played for Ajax against Amsterdam, breastfeeding the ball into a crowded penalty area and then casually kicking it into the top left corner. Total own goal!

The Five had always suspected that Cruyff was secretly pleased with this morbid beauty. If Haaland manages to replicate this against the Wolves on Saturday, we believe he would be internally pleased with yet another checkmarked item on the I’m a Genius list. Can any City fan envy him? Come on big man! Put him in there!

‘Welcome Ryan’ – Weymouth manager David Oldfield after signing goalkeeper Ryan Sandford on loan from Millwall. Sandford went on to do that ridiculous quad save during their Southern National League game in Bath. Unfortunately, this did not affect the result, they lost 2:1. Oh, and Oldfield was then by mutual consent at the door.

⛔️ | 𝘼𝘾𝘾𝙀𝙎𝙎 𝘿𝙀𝙉𝙄𝙀𝘿 Incredible sequence of events @teterrason loan @MillwallFC Goaltender Ryan Sandford saved Cody Cook from an injury time penalty and then staved off a flurry of direct shots from the Romans in a frenzy end to Tuesday night’s victory. ⚫️⚪️ #Romans pic.twitter.com/OibHHmwknK — Bath City FC (@BathCity_FC) September 14, 2022

“Todd Boly and his Premier League All-Star idea (yesterday’s Fiver) is a sign that he is stuck in a limited approach to football. If he wants to make a real splash in terms of fundraising, he should promote something bold and new. Imagine Wembley and there are 20 dunk tanks in the middle of the field, each adorned with a team badge. A meter above the water on the seat of each sits the owner of the team, blindfolded. In the stands, thousands of people have paid to view, and there is also an auction app called “How Much Would You Pay?”. People can bet on having the honor of hitting the ball on the goal of the team that drops that particular owner into the tank. The top 200 bids on the owner will do this, and the shots will be fired in the order you bid, so if you want to have the honor of being the first to dunk Glazer, you must bid the highest. Imagine how much a fired manager or a disgruntled player might pay? Imagine members of a group of supporters pooling their funds so that one of them can make their feelings known? Sure, it could be a long day, but with admission fees, auction rates, and broadcast rights, I’m sure it could bring in a lot more than $200 million. Especially when you realize how much former St. Louis Rams fans (victims of Stan Kroenke’s machinations) would pay to fly to us for such a chance.” – Peter Rewaldt.

“We can scoff, but Boeli could understand something. However, he thinks too small. Why not break down the regionality further to create more games? You could have teams from London play each other – you could play teams from cities against each other. They’ll need a nickname to let the fans know it’s important. I inexplicably like the term “derby” – Nick Livesey.

“It seems that the attitude of Cyril-Lebed (yesterday’s Five) relented over the years” – Gareth Rogers.

Brentford’s Ivan Toni has been called up to the England squad for the first time in a team that also has Jarrod Bowen, who has been selected to replace Jadon Sancho.

Southampton’s Armel Bella-Kotchap – who should be serenading all venues with a song inspired by this is – approved the composition of the German national team in the League of Nations.

Bad news for Manchester United, who lost Jackie Groenen to PSG, the lure of the Women’s Big Cup was too great to ignore.

Lots of numbers on the back of the shirt before. Photo: courtesy of PSG.

Celtic drew 1-1 against Shakhtar where traveling fans expressed anti-monarchist sentiment. Conversely, the Rangers sang the national anthem before the match against Napoli, which they lost 3-0.

Here’s a full recap of the rest of Wednesday’s Big Bowl events. Oh Juve!

Scott Hogan’s hat-trick and Birmingham’s 3-2 win mean Steve Bruce lacks a place at West Brom.

And after his 278th tenure at the head of Oldham, John Sheridan is once again leaving Boundary Park. “Shez will forever remain a Hispanic legend, and a permanent tribute to his service will be discussed,” National League representatives cheered.

