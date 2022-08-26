Fiver Giddy Gunners and Daryl Dyke Refresh

AND NOW DO YOU BELIEVE US?

The start of the season for Arsenal was not bad. By winning the transfer window in July, the Gunners broke free of the traps with three straight wins to top the Premier League and remain the only club with a 100 per cent record. As you can imagine, their fans have been very quiet about it, not getting carried away in the least and keeping their opinions to themselves on Twitter Social Media Disgrace. Mikel Arteta also managed to get out of the All or Nothing documentary with his reputation somewhat improved despite trying to steal the David Brent crown from Brendan Rogers’s head with some annoying chatter in an early episode.

Then what is the difference in a year. Opening last season in clowning style with three losses in a row, they propped up the table, with some fans demanding Arteta’s head. Isn’t that right, Pierce? Do you remember what happened next? We couldn’t, so we Googled and found that they have won three league games in a row, against Norwich (of course!), Burnley and Tottenham, with nine points out of 18. So we are fully expected to The Gunners will lose their next three matches, starting with Saturday’s visit by undefeated West London fanster Fulham.

Okay, okay, we’re joking (unless they lose three on the rebound, in which case we’re stating it). Arsenal looked really good: Gabriel Jesus was sharper in attack than a sushi chef’s knife, captain Martin Odegaard hit the right notes on lead vocals and Granit Xhaka gave us headaches passing like Xavi in ​​an advanced midfielder . Go back more than a decade and this start to the season could have set the team apart as a potential title contender, but the ridiculous standards set by Manchester City and Liverpool of late have changed everything. Come back when you win seven, eight, nine times in a row, Mikel! Many breakaway cyclists left quickly with glory in their eyes, only to return when things got serious. Pep Machine has a form for this.

Arteta knows this all too well, having drilled his managerial teeth under Guardiola at City. “The scoring record the league set last year is the highest ever,” Arteta exclaimed, puffing out his cheeks. “When you look at the points needed to reach certain goals, you’ve never come across this before.” They hope to do it four times in a row if William Saliba can tame the goal-eating Aleksandar Mitrovic. “Last season he scored 43 goals,” Arteta shouted. “He’s one of the main threats.” If they score 12 out of 12, it might not guarantee a title shot, but it will certainly see the dizzying Gunners spark a full-blown social media meltdown, and who knows where the momentum could take them.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I’ve been washing my clothes with dishwasher soap since I’ve been here. I have been living in England for eight months. I’m an idiot!” – West Brom’s Daryl Dyke is candid about why the Powerball Finish had such an impact on the Hawthorns.

Daryl Dyke, fresh as you like. Photo: Malcolm Cousins/WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC/Getty Images

FIVE LETTERS

“After many teams decided to repeat the opening match after seeing it on the Internet, has Milan Pavkov of Red Star and Red Star Star (yesterday Five) also started a new trend? Jimmy Callacher Linfield Definitely seems to think so— Jim Herson.

“Journey to the games that are delayed (Five letters). Deciding to drive to Newcastle, New South Wales to watch the Brisbane Strikers on an old NSL, I set out on the 770km ride around 8am. As I drove up to Newcastle, the skies opened up and it began to rain like there was no tomorrow. I arrived on earth with hope in my heart, only to find out that the game had been canceled at 7:00 a.m.—before I even headed south. Even the Brisbane Strikers did not go, because before getting out of bed, they checked with the owners. It rained for most of the 24 hours without a break. I had no choice but to turn around and return to Brisbane. Enthusiasm with a capital “E” stopped Rhine with a capital “R” – Ewan Anderson.

“I am a Tranmere fan and on January 30, 1993 I drove from my home in central Cheshire to Prenton Park only to find that the game against Sunderland had been postponed (waterlogged, I think). Later that day, the Pools Commission “awarded” the game to Rovers. Three days later, Sunderland manager Malcolm Crosby was out of a job: was he the first (and only) manager to be sacked since the Pools Commission’s decision? — Jim Salter.

“The fantastic response to the topic of late postponements and rejections suggests nostalgia for how the game used to be. There is probably a rich vein here; climbers with searchlights, clumsy St. John’s ambulance attendants, and dogs on the pitch were sometimes part of the game. Undoubtedly, the game has now become the best consumer product, but has it lost part of its soul? — John Lawton.

Searchlights, lintels for goalposts, marvelous. Photo: James Marsh/Rex/Shutterstock

NEWS, BITS AND BEANS

Newport County Manager James Rowberry told how a routine heart exam saved his life. “Ahead of the season, I found out that I had something called complete atrioventricular block,” said the 37-year-old athlete. “In the lead up to Sutton [season opener] Basically, I had a pacemaker installed to keep me alive.”

It was quiet in Sunderland. Too much quiet. But what is it? Instead manager Alex Neil is in talks to take over at Stoke City.

The draw for the group stages of the Big Cup has already been completed and it has one nasty trip to Glasgow for Liverpool.

The Big Vase group stage draw has now been completed and includes one nice looking trip to Spain for Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Craig Gordon is frustrated and angry after being hit by a coin at the Hearts exit from Big Vase against FC Zurich at Tynecastle. “Something hit me in the back of the head,” he growled after his team lost 3-1 on aggregate. “It’s not ideal to face it on the pitch – it can be dangerous. There is no excuse.”

FC Zurich continues to celebrate. Photograph: Eric McCovat/Alamy

Wesley Fofana won’t play for Leicester until his head is no longer spinning from coos (and a £70m offer) from Chelsea, with whom, as fate would have it, the Foxes will play these weekends.

And Bournemouth boss Scott Parker is worried that Liverpool could sink their teeth into his polite little cherry on Saturday. “We are playing a world class team, a well trained team, an outstanding manager and against a team that is probably waiting for a reaction,” he shouted.

