Fiver Football and Queen

Queen Elizabeth II was not a big football fan. That July day in 1966 when Bobby Moore dried off before shaking her gloved hand as she handed him the Jules Rimet trophy was actually the last international football match she attended before the Euro 96 final. After 1966, the Wembley trophy distribution was left to the Duchess of Kent until recently Prince William, an unlikely but devoted Aston Villa fan, became the footballing face of the royal family and eventually FA president.

The family’s connection to football may have strengthened in recent years, but given much of the national sentiment, it still seemed a surprise to the Premier League to stop football this weekend. “In deference to her distinguished life and contribution to the nation, and as a sign of respect, this round of Premier League matches will be postponed, including Monday night’s game,” the statement said. The Football League agreed, saying it was “consistent with the approach that the Premier League and FA will be taking in their competition this weekend”. WSL and Scottish football followed suit.

For many fans, the inconvenience will come at a cost: non-refundable flights, hotels and trains will have to be written off. Random workers—stadium staff, security guards, parking lot stewards, souvenir vendors, hamburger flippers, and even humble hackers—will also lose out. It remains to be seen how the football authorities react to the inevitable complaints, although one should not hold one’s breath. The FA’s decision to cancel grassroots football also has children, parents and park/pub players kicking their heels this weekend. The fact that Premier League Rugby continues, the Oval Test resumes and the Great North Run begins only adds to the angst, but beyond that righteous indignation there is perhaps a moment of reflection, even from The Fiver.

One of the early years of the late Queen’s work was her presence and presentation of the trophy at the 1953 FA Cup Final. [Stanley] The Matthews final – Blackpool 4-3 Bolton – perhaps the greatest of all. Even if the Queen wasn’t a football fan, her 70 years of football becoming almost unrecognizable from the days of 2-3-5s, nailed studs and heavy biker shirts solidifies her place in the history of the game.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“We believe that football is at its best when it brings people together in moments of great national importance, be it moments of joy or mourning. Our view, which we share with the football authorities, is that the majority of fans would love to go to the games this weekend and pay their respects to the Queen along with their fellow fans. Not everyone will agree, so there was no perfect solution for the football authorities, but many fans will feel that this was a missed opportunity for football to pay a special tribute,” the Football Supporters Association claims that the British game has missed an opportunity. pay tribute to the queen.

NEWS, BITS AND BEANS

Shamrock Rovers condemned their fans for chanting “extremely insensitive and heartless” songs about the Queen’s death at a European Conference League game against Djurgården.

The Shamrock Rovers players stand before the game for a moment of silence. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho/Rex/Shutterstock

TalkSport has banned former player Trevor Sinclair from appearing on the air due to a tweet he posted regarding the Queen’s death.

Arsenal kicked off their Europa League campaign with a 2–1 win over Zurich, with both teams honoring the Queen with a moment of silence before the second half began.

Manchester United lost 1-0 at home to Real Sociedad in a dismal Europa League match at Old Trafford, while West Ham bounced back to beat FCSB 3-1 in a similar atmosphere in a Conference League match at London Stadium .

PSG are considering legal action after some of their supporters may have “damaged their reputation” by getting involved in riots ahead of a Conference League match between Nice and Cologne in which 32 people were injured.

Wales will host Bosnia and Herzegovina on 6 October in the Women’s World Cup play-off semi-final, while Scotland will play Austria at home on the same day.

Amnesty International has warned that hosting the men’s World Cup in Saudi Arabia would be “nearly impossible” if FIFA applied its human rights criteria to any of its bids, amid reports that the country wants to host the 2030 men’s tournament.

Graham Potter has signed a five-year deal with Chelsea worth over £50m.

And Galatasaray signed a two-year contract with free agent Juan Mata.

DO YOU WANT MORE?

New manager of Chelsea. Composite: Getty, Reuters.

