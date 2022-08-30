BORNMOUTH ULTIMATUM

The Fiver weren’t particularly shocked when Dundee United announced that they had released Jack Ross and dumped all of his belongings in Thay. True, his time at the helm of Tannadis began exactly a month ago with promises as his 10-man team took a league win over 1965 champions in Kilmarnock within a minute and then beat AZ Alkmaar 1-0 in a tin pot. But things quickly spiraled out of control after that, with United losing their next five games in a row, 24-1 on aggregate. After losing 3-0 at home to St Mirren and then 9-0 to Celtic, a quick extrapolation of the trend showed that the Hibs would score 81 goals when they visited the week on Saturday. This is definitely Sierra Leone and the end was inevitable, Ross’s 72-day reign just short of Jim McLean’s club record of 21 years, three months and six days. Oh Jack! We barely knew you!

We were also not surprised when news leaked that Bournemouth was tying up Scott Parker from a window and tossing his gear into the Stour. Admittedly, his track record at Dean Court was on the surface decent, winning promotion, albeit in heartbreakingly boring style, and then launching a new Premier League campaign by outsmarting Steven Gerrard, which is admittedly not the highest bar, but he cleared it. However, Bournemouth’s next three matches, in which many expected them to score zero points, produced zero points. All is well, although there are different ways to lose to the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool, and many of them are a hell of a lot better than losing 16-0 on aggregate. Oh Scotty!

The point is that nine-goal shelling like the one Bournemouth endured at Anfield is not necessarily sufficient in itself to sack someone. Just ask Ralph Hasenhüttl, whose talent for coming out unscathed from a pile of rubble, dusting himself off and acting like nothing happened is historically matched only by Joliet Jake Blues. He is still in place in Southampton, humbly taking his medicine and moving on. Nowadays, instead of putting nine against Leicester and Manchester United, his team either wins or loses to them, unfortunately. You can survive if you don’t have to thrive. No clothes or hats bearing the Saints logo were sent to the Solent.

However, Parker chose to react militantly to the humiliating defeat. He told interviewers after the debacle that he was “not surprised” by the result, stated that his team was “poorly equipped at this level”, and hinted that more bashing was inevitable if not signed. It wasn’t the first time Parker had tried to throw his board over the bow, and club owner Maxim Demin gave a thoughtful response, which was 10% claim, 90% volley. “In order for us to continue to progress as a team and as a club as a whole, it is absolutely essential that we stick to our sustainable club management strategy,” he fumed as he filled out Parker’s P45 form. “We also need to show faith and respect for each other.” Danger, children, right here, to wash dirty linen in public. Meanwhile, in no small irony of fate, all of Parker’s cardigans, shirts, and ties continued to roll serenely toward the English Channel.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“After months of best efforts, the decision to ban domestic and international broadcasts of Wrexham and other clubs in the league is truly confusing. Depriving every team of the opportunity to expand the fan base while increasing the revenue of the league benefits everyone. It’s a spotlight and a chance and we’re asking [the league] take it,” Ryan Reynolds criticizes the National League for broadcast rules. Because it’s obvious.

FIVE LETTERS

“On the ongoing theme of Five letter passim, a few years ago my son made the trip from his home in Swansea to visit us in Essex and we booked a van to see Leyton Orient play Hartlepool. After a harrowing journey through East London, we found that the start of the game had been delayed due to an accident on the M11 that prevented visitors from getting down to the ground from their hotel. We went to a bar, had a pint of beer and soon found out that the match was over. Back on the bus, my boyfriend came home the next day. His round trip over the weekend was 540 miles, or as he puts it, “A long trip for a pint of warm beer” – Mark Waters.

“I’m surprised no one has yet mentioned the 1965 Big Cup quarter-final between Liverpool and Cologne. There was some pretty heavy snow before the game, but not enough to put it off (yet). Anfield was packed and I took my usual glasses in the middle of the Kop. The snow stopped, and the players went out to warm up, but when it started to snow again, they returned. From memory, they went out for the second time, but in the end the game was stopped, as the field was covered with snow and a blizzard raged. Some people on the Kop immediately invaded the field and started throwing snowballs at the people in the Kemlyn Road stand. Eventually tickets were made and distributed to the turnstile operators for the modified game. You had to climb over the exit turnstiles to get one. It was a round we ended up winning with coin toss on neutral ground (Rotterdam) after the teams had drawn 0-0 after two matches and 2-2 in Rotterdam.” – John Mills

“This postponing game story has become extremely boring. Stop it! — Antonio Vives.

“With the signing of the skilled Brazilian winger from Ajax, Manchester United may be entering a Cleopatra phase because their opponents will attack Antony.” – Peter O. [you were saying, Antonio … – Fiver Ed].

Send email to the.boss@theguardian.com. And you can always tweet The Fiver via @guardian_sport. Today’s winner of our no-prize letter of the day is… Mark Waters.

CORNER OF DUE LICENSE

the 9th of June: “Stake.com is an ambitious organization with impressive growth plans and we are all thrilled to be partnering with them at this stage of their journey,” Everton extols their club track record, longstanding partnerships with casinos and sports. betting platform.

August 28: Everton are asking their longtime record-breaking partner casino and sports betting platform to stop using the club’s images in an international promotion by offering a $10 free bet to anyone who wagers $5,000 a week. “They just took the money and ran,” said Ben Melvin, a recovering gambling addict and lifelong Toffee.

Oh Ev. Photograph: Tony McArdle/Everton FC/Getty Images

NEWS, BITS AND BEANS

Ajax managed to squeeze 100 million euros out of Manchester United for Anthony.

Chelsea have loaned Callum Hudson-Odoi to Leverkusen. “I really want to get to know the club, the fans and the Bundesliga,” he said.

And Newcastle boss Eddie Howe still doesn’t know if he can give the record-breaking signing Alexander Isak his Liverpool debut on Wednesday. “I think [the cut-off is] 75 minutes to go,” he sighed. “We don’t know, so it could get to the wires.”

