Five teams snubbed in the preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

One of the most tired clichés in history is, “It’s not where you start, it’s where you end up.” That’s rarely the case in college football, where teams at the top of the polls are usually ranked, with some surprises and inevitable upsets usually meaning their coach is in danger of losing his job.

While the preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll isn’t that kind of Miss Cleo predictor, the five teams on this list of snubs can take solace in the fact that they’re starting the season like any other team in the Bowl Subdivision: with an 0-0 record and championship aspirations, no matter how realistic or absurd those dreams may be.

Here are the biggest snubs in the preseason poll, who should have been included but left out.

Iowa

Iowa seems to surprise people every few years, and they used a suspect 2021 schedule to reach the Big Ten Championship, where they were exposed and humiliated by Michigan. Despite the talent of All-World center Tyler Linderbaum, the Hawkeyes ranked last in the conference in total offense, rarely terrorized defenses with their passing attack and averaged just over three yards per rush.

The combination of Spencer Petras, or QB1 and tight end Sam LaPorta will be key, and Iowa must find the wideout making plays to keep the defense honest.

Iowa ranks in the top 10 in turnover margin but leads the nation in interceptions and will need to continue that productivity and rely on its outstanding linebacking corps to compete with Ohio State and Michigan, as well as Wisconsin, which join the schedule this season.

LSU

One thing is true. The leadership at Bayou isn’t paying Brian Kelly $95 million to go 6-7 like the 2021 Tigers. Kelly has big shoes to fill as the last three LSU head coaches have won national championships. Whatever is said in terms of the length of his contract (10 years in this case), the 60-year-old Kelly knows the leash is short and anything short of holding the trophy in mid-January is unacceptable.

It’s not like LSU isn’t without talent. They generally recruit well, but aren’t far off becoming a respectable unit again. If the defense can get back to stopping the run, they’ll be fine. But the key will be to shore up a leaky offensive line, including Arizona State’s Jayden Daniels, and figure out the quarterback position. Anytime you’re dealing with the gauntlet known as the SEC West, which has fired more coaches than any other coach in the last 15 years, nothing is guaranteed.

North Carolina

The Tar Heels were armed in the top 10 last season with preseason darlings, a potential Heisman candidate (QB Sam Howell) and a Hall of Fame coach. They promptly lost their first game and watched their defense give up six yards per game, while also losing to the likes of Georgia Tech and Florida State.

UNC has an absolute stud in wide receiver Josh Downs, and the inevitable questions at quarterback and offensive line remain without improvement. Despite having a top-10 ranked offense, Howell often ran for his life, dropping nearly 50 times in 2021. It’s the whole coastal division that got better and now Carolina is looking for Miami. Coach Mario Cristobal, and the oft-forgotten Pittsburgh, the defending conference champion. So, flying under the radar can be a good thing, as the dashed expectations can lead to some upsets.

Penn State

The Nittany Lions have the talent to compete for Big Ten and National Championships, but somehow always fall short. Last year, Penn State started 5-0, resulting in a three-game losing streak. They lost their seven games by an average of 5.8 points and had plenty of chances to win each one.

Quarterback Sean Clifford is back for a sixth year and coach James Franklin has vowed to the Happy Valley fan base that any issues that have plagued his team over the past two years will be fixed. Here’s the scariest thing they could start: no 100-yard running back in any game in 2021. As with all the teams on this list of snubs, replacing the departing product means success in 2022. In this case it’s 91 catches by Jahan Dotson, now in the NFL. Ex-Miami head coach Manny Diaz is in control of a defense that can be stout at times and returns ball hawk J’Air Brown and other capable young playmakers in the front seven.

Tennessee

Josh Heupel’s second season of success starts and ends with quarterback Hendon Hooker, who threw for 2,945 yards with 31 touchdowns and just three interceptions in 2021. Hooker and his top target, Cedric Tillman (64 catches, 12 TDs), will match up against all opponents. Mercury

While the offense has the ability to score with anyone in the country, their defense has been on the field for more plays than any other team in the SEC and giving up nearly 30 points a game has made stopping anyone a problem.

When the defense didn’t get to the quarterback on a consistent basis, it had trouble giving up an absurd 97 plays that went for 20 yards or more. The first six weeks are crucial as they play in Pittsburgh and have Florida, LSU and Alabama in mid-October. Getting off to a fast start is key, and if they don’t, the usual rumblings of pessimism from the Tennessee faithful could lead to another disappointing season.