Five state-owned Chinese giants to be delisted from US stock exchanges

China’s five largest state-owned companies, estimated to have a market value in the hundreds of billions of dollars, will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange in the coming weeks, the firms said in a flurry of filings on Friday.

The three largest energy companies in the world, PetroChina, sinopek as well as Shanghai Petrochemical, have said in separate statements that they will apply for a voluntary delisting of their American depositary shares. Two other state giants, insurer Chinese life and aluminum producer Chalcoalso said they would stop offering their shares in the US, citing administrative burdens and costs associated with servicing the shares.

Share prices fell in early New York trading on Friday, mostly by about 3 percent. Together, the companies have a combined market value of over $300 billion.