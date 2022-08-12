Five state-owned Chinese giants to be delisted from US stock exchanges

China’s five largest state-owned companies, estimated to have a market value in the hundreds of billions of dollars, will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange in the coming weeks, the firms said in a flurry of filings on Friday.
The three largest energy companies in the world, PetroChina, sinopek as well as Shanghai Petrochemical, have said in separate statements that they will apply for a voluntary delisting of their American depositary shares. Two other state giants, insurer Chinese life and aluminum producer Chalcoalso said they would stop offering their shares in the US, citing administrative burdens and costs associated with servicing the shares.
Share prices fell in early New York trading on Friday, mostly by about 3 percent. Together, the companies have a combined market value of over $300 billion.
The announcements come amid rising tensions between Beijing and Washington and a closer scrutiny of Chinese companies registered in the United States following legislation passed by the House of Representatives in 2020 imposing stricter oversight of these firms.
US lawmakers have long complained that Chinese companies do not play by the same rules as other companies on the US stock exchanges. Despite years of discussions, Beijing and Washington have failed to reach an agreement that would give US regulators access to a full review of US-registered Chinese companies’ audit documents.
Listing on Wall Street, with its vast investor base and liquid market, was once considered a desirable position for the largest Chinese companies and an important step for those seeking to enter the global market.
But tensions between China and the United States have spilled over into almost every aspect of the relationship between the two countries, from defense to climate to finance. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s controversial trip last week to Taiwan, which China has claimed as its own, has further strained relations. Within hours of her visit, Beijing suspended talks on military coordination, climate change and other issues.
China’s market regulator said the moves would not jeopardize the activities of the five fundraising firms, adding that they could choose from multiple markets. The companies will retain their listings in Hong Kong and mainland China.
“These companies have strictly complied with the rules and regulations of the US capital market since their listing in the US and have chosen to delist for their own business reasons,” the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement. statement on Friday.
All five companies have been added to a list of Chinese firms that do not meet U.S. regulatory audit standards set out in the 2020 Foreign Companies Liability Act.
Alibaba, a Chinese e-commerce giant listed in New York, is another firm that was recently added to the list of more than 270 companies. When news of his addition broke earlier this month, his US-listed shares fell 11 percent. The company said last month that it would soon seek an initial listing in Hong Kong, allowing more mainland Chinese investors to invest in it.
Didi Chuxing, China’s answer to Uber, was one of the first Chinese companies to announce plans to delist on the New York Stock Exchange late last year, ending a decades-long, trillion-dollar love affair between China and Wall Street.