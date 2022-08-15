Five scenes every sane football fan wants to see

HOW WE SHOULD GO AT THIS?

While Manchester United’s shellac at the hands of Brentford was undeniably the funniest match of the Premier League weekend, Archbishop Desmond, played between Chelsea and Tottenham at Stamford Bridge, certainly made a good case for it. to be the best. But despite all the top-notch entertainment provided by both sets of players in the oppressive London heat, the game was ultimately marred by post-match scenes that no sane football fan wants to see.

Like the scenes at various embarrassments on social media where fans insulted, questioned the integrity and sometimes slandered the referee, who, apart from a couple of minor gaffes, played a mostly great game. Scenes in which the so-called refereeing experts of the various social networks Disgraces showed their lack of understanding of the laws they want to enforce harshly, wailing – how wrong it is – that Chelsea should have received a free kick for Christian Romero’s hair … pull on Mark Cucurella. Or that one of Tottenham’s goals had to be ruled out for offside, when they would be outraged if their own team were awarded a goal in the same way. The scenes that led, at the time of writing, over 70,000 tinfoil hat sheep to blindly follow their team manager’s orders by signing a petition calling for Anthony Taylor, the official in question, to be banned forever. officiating a Chelsea match again. In time, they may see the irony of complaining about biased officials while simultaneously demanding the right to choose their own favorites, but early signs indicate that today is not the day.

Of course, there were some post-match scenes that every sane football fan would love to see; in particular the small 30-man clash that ensued when Thomas Tuchel upset Antonio Conte with the intensity and vigor of his post-match handshake. Going for a sloppy mini clasp with no look, Conte was stricken with apoplexy as Tuchel grabbed his arm, refused to let go and stumbled into everything Strictly Jamie Redknapp as he forced the Italian into an invaluable three-quarter turn, demanding he look at him . eye. Bedlam and red cards for both managers mean they may have to miss their clubs’ next dance numbers.

Given time to calm down, the pair played down the shenanigans as they handled their post-match media duties. Tuchel went as far as pulling up his shirt sleeve and flexing his biceps for the ladies and gentlemen of the fourth estate, with a colleague shedding light on the matter on Instagram later in the evening. However, the German faces further disciplinary action for suggesting “maybe it’s better that way” when asked if Taylor should be kept out of future Chelsea games. “But we also have a VAR system to help make the right decisions,” he added, throwing another insult, but not least, warning that a good lawyer might just use it to get him off the hook.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“You can’t have a tactical plan but then throw it in the trash. They are good players and should be held accountable on the pitch as a team and as individuals, and we didn’t do that. I asked them to play with faith and take responsibility for their game, but they didn’t,” Erik ten Hag reflects on the remnants of Brentford’s 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United before sending the pitiful team to extra training. .

Definitely the funniest. Photo: Ian Kington/AFP/Getty Images

RECOMMENDED LISTENING

The latest Football Weekly podcast is here, here, here.

FIVE LETTERS

“Wait a minute. With regard to the extortionate prices of drinks at the London stadium (Friday’s Fiver), you say that West Ham, “which does not operate and profit from the stalls, is now threatening to sue those responsible for drinking if they they won’t cut prices. just in time for the next home match.” Is that the only thing they don’t profit from? Taxpayers pay £14.5m for new seats plus another £5m a year for stewards, while the club pays only £3m a year in rent so I would advise the owners to let themselves dip in their deep pockets and treat all their fans to unlimited drinks.” – Christian Goldsmith

“It’s not often you get constructive criticism on billboards during a game, but during Brentford’s rather remarkable destruction of Manchester United on Saturday, there was an advertisement for a company offering pass rentals and trash pickup. Excellent marketing, as it is clear that Harry Maguire and David de Gea were personally targeted.” – Nigel Sanders.

“Obviously it is very easy to scoff at Manchester United being at the bottom of the table, although having said that is clearly no reason not to, but can we not look at the positives? For starters, these fan sentiment charts are going to go crazy.” – Noble Francis

“If it’s any consolation to Dave Lloyd (Friday’s Fiver letters), it looks like my favorite Spurs have opted for a third uniform that seems to evoke Tottenham’s ever-evolving DNA, but instead seems to make you look at pool bottom. Third sets: please explain.” – Morgan Jones

Send email to the.boss@theguardian.com. And you can always tweet The Fiver via @guardian_sport. Today’s winner of our priceless letter of the day is… Christian Goldsmith.

NEWS, BITS AND BEANS

Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy raped women in locked ‘panic rooms’ in his isolated mansion from which they believed they could not escape, the court heard. The court has learned that it has found many women in Manchester nightclubs, often with the help of its “assistant”, Luis Saha Mattouri, 41, who is on trial alongside him on charges of multiple rapes and sexual assaults.

Benjamin Mendy arrives on the first day of his trial at Chester Crown Court. Photograph: Chris Furlong/Getty Images

The Manchester Crown Court was told that Ryan Giggs attacked his then-girlfriend “with great force” before turning to her younger sister and saying, “I’ll headbutt you next.”

New Aston Villa are signing Diego Carlos, likely for 2022 after he broke his Achilles in a win over Everton.

Quick whistle around latest transfer news: West Ham want Thilo Kehrer from PSG and Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea, Bristol City’s Antoine Semegno is on Crystal Palace’s radar, Chelsea set to sign Inter signing signing Cesare Casadei and the Glazers plan to raise £15m by selling Manchester United talent James Garner.

And QPR goalkeeper Seni Dieng is still enjoying his stoppage-time equalizer at Sunderland. “I didn’t know what to do, and then all the players jumped on me,” he rejoiced. “I don’t use my head in practice, I only use my hands, so it was nice to get something out of the game at the end.”

✍️ Write his name in 𝗛𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗕𝗼𝗼𝗸𝘀. 𝗦𝗲𝗻𝘆 𝗗𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗴 with 𝗧𝗛𝗔𝗧 moment 🤩 #QPR | #SUNQPR pic.twitter.com/LdxT8MJEBp — QPR FC (@QPR) August 14, 2022

DO YOU WANT MORE?

First you need to go through a full hall of euro columns: Ligue 1, La Liga, Serie A and Bundesliga.

Here are 10 Premier League talking points to get you started on your next virtual chats.

Our photo desk has been rummaging through 30 year old images over the wire for a long time to match this Premier League gallery at 30 years old.

Selhurst Park in November 1992, obviously. Photo: Offside/Getty Images

And if it’s your business… you can follow a big website in a big social FaceSpace. As well as INSTACHAT, TOO!