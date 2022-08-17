New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

About 100 shots were fired near a playground in Philadelphia on Tuesday night, injuring five people.

FOX 29 Philadelphia reports that officers responded around 7 p.m. after hearing gunshots.

Once at the scene, police found five people aged between 17 and 25 with gunshot wounds. A teenager and a 21-year-old man were found with gunshot wounds to the head.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw tweeted that three people were in custody and several weapons were found at the scene.

Two others, aged 17 and 25, suffered grazing injuries. A 22-year-old youth was shot in the hand. Police said the shooting happened near the Sheppard Recreation Center.

Investigators determined a fifth victim was behind the wheel of the BMW when he accidentally fired and was hit.

“Police were allowed to take the victim who called an innocent bystander, but it is unknown if he fired his gun,” Fox 29 reports.

Two shooters in a white SUV fired several rounds and sped away from the scene before the shooting began.

Capt. John Walker told Fox 29 that responding officers saw four men pile into a vehicle and then crash nearby during a police chase.

The men jumped out of the car and tried to escape, but three of them were detained. Several guns were later found in the car.

One person is still at large, but Walker said there are likely more suspects. He urged witnesses to contact police if they have any information.

Nearly 100 shell casings found at the scene included semiautomatic and rifle rounds.

“It’s very troubling regardless of the playground, people are at risk,” said Deputy Christine Coulter. “That shouldn’t happen, and we work every day to suppress it.”