Five people were injured in a shooting after a bar brawl in suburban Chicago.

Police said the incident happened around 5 a.m. Saturday after two groups of people got into an argument at a Prospect Heights bar or restaurant in the 800 block of Fletcher Drive. Fox 32.

When a group of people entered a home in the Chicago suburb of Wheeling, outsiders fired weapons, according to police.

Five people were injured in the shooting, according to police, with the victims aged between 28 and 30. The victims were taken to a local hospital with “various injuries,” according to police.

The address where the shooting occurred in Wheeling was not “one of previous concern,” according to police.

The shooting is being investigated by the Wheeling Police Department.