Five interesting things Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas had to say about the LIV golf regime

Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy spoke to the media after nine holes in the Pro-AM at TPC Southwind on Wednesday morning.

Thomas and McIlroy are two of the biggest faces on the PGA Tour, so their news conferences following Tuesday’s LIV Golf-PGA Tour court decision couldn’t be more timely. Judge Beth Labson ruled in favor of the Freeman Tour against three LIV golfers who wanted to compete in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis.

“Yesterday was a good day for the tour and the majority of the membership,” McIlroy said.

Stay up to date with: Subscribe to our sports newsletter now!

McIlroy is a PGA Tour board member. He was once offered a contract by the PGL, as were LIV golf players, he said Wednesday morning. Thomas noted how the recent LIV-PGA Tour controversy detracts from Scotty Scheffler’s impressive season, in which he spent much of it as the No. 1 player.

Five takeaways from Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy:

Thomas, others on rumors of Cameron Smith leaving for LIV golf:

“Nothing’s official until it’s official. You hear a lot of names, a lot of rumors, a lot of things. That’s probably the most annoying part for me.”

Thomas on PGA Tour-LIV claim:

“It’s that I had zero influence, little control over the outcome. I wasn’t really worried about it. When it got to that point with lawyers and judges involved, I had pretty good faith that the decision would be made appropriately.”

McIlroy as a spokesperson for the PGA Tour:

“I don’t feel like it’s my job to be here and stick to the Tour or be a representative. It’s just a role I’ve played, especially coming on the PGA Tour board this year. It’s great. It’s time to agree to do that. When I dip inside the ropes, I feel like no one can reach me and It was really cool. So it actually made the golf part more enjoyable.”

McIlroy on players heading out to LIV Golf:

“Guys are going to make their own decisions that they think are best and that’s totally fine. I don’t hate anyone for playing LIV or taking guaranteed money. That’s your prerogative and whatever you want to do, totally fine.”

McIlroy on the discomfort of the LIV golf situation:

“I think where the members of this tour are getting outraged is that they (golfers who participate in LIV Golf) want to come back here without any consequences. Anyone who reads the PGA Tour handbook or adheres to the rules and regulations, it seems very unfair to them.”

Contact Damichelle Cole at damichael.cole@commercialappeal.com And on Twitter @damichelk