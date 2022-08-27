off
At least five people were injured in a boat explosion on New York’s Long Island on Friday afternoon.

There were six people on the boat when the incident happened, all men.

According to the Suffolk County Police Department, around 5 p.m., crews responded to a report of a boat on fire near Sumpwans Avenue in Babylon, NY.

Four were taken to area hospitals, while one was taken to Stony Brook Medical Center with more serious injuries.

Police are still investigating the cause of the blast.

