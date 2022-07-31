New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Five people were injured in a stabbing in Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that they responded to a “serious incident” along the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin, and found five people with stab wounds.

Officials said five people suffered serious to serious injuries.

According to the information provided by the authorities, the suspect has been detained.

The sheriff’s office said there is no further risk to the public and the investigation is ongoing.