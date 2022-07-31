off
Video

Fox News Flash July 30 Top Stories

Here are the top Fox News Flash headlines. See what’s clicking at Foxnews.com.

NewYou can listen to Fox News articles now!

Five people were injured in a stabbing in Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that they responded to a “serious incident” along the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin, and found five people with stab wounds.

Officials said five people suffered serious to serious injuries.

According to the information provided by the authorities, the suspect has been detained.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Five people were injured in a stabbing in Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Five people were injured in a stabbing in Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon, according to police.
(St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office said there is no further risk to the public and the investigation is ongoing.

Adam Subs is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.