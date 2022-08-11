‘Five Days at Memorial’ Takes a Harrowing Look at Hurricane Katrina’s Tragic Toll

(CNN) A poignant reminder of the catastrophic institutional failures associated with Hurricane Katrina, “Five Days at the Memorial” captures the personal toll and terrible choices made in the most adverse circumstances. It’s a fascinating look at those five days as they work behind the scenes of the 45 bodies found at Memorial Hospital. their results.

Indeed, despite the title, “Five Days” (which dedicates each opening installment to a different day) actually consists of eight episodes, a metaphor for how the streaming series deals with time if ever there was one.

Here, however, additional cases deal with the aftermath of the incident, shifting from doctors — forced to make the choice to leave patients behind, and, horrifically, euthanizing them — to investigators (played by Michael Gaston and Molly Hager), where There is blame and the associated politics surrounding it.

based on Pulitzer Prize Winner Based on a nonfiction book by Sherry Fink and adapted by Carlton Cuse (“Lost”) and John Ridley (“12 Years a Slave,” “American Crime”), the series explains that hospital staff were largely left to their own devices. Rosy forecasts turned to helplessness — and air-conditioning-free hopelessness so thick you’re practically sweating along with them — when Lev gave way.

After an optimistic prediction of being there “a few days at most,” the doctor is faced with the no-win option of evacuating a hospital with no plans for such an eventuality. “There are no options,” says the hospital’s incident commander, Susan Muldrick (Cherry Jones).

