‘Five Days at Memorial’ Takes a Harrowing Look at Hurricane Katrina’s Tragic Toll

(CNN)A poignant reminder of the catastrophic institutional failures associated with Hurricane Katrina, “Five Days at the Memorial” captures the personal toll and terrible choices made in the most adverse circumstances. It’s a fascinating look at those five days as they work behind the scenes of the 45 bodies found at Memorial Hospital. their results.
Indeed, despite the title, “Five Days” (which dedicates each opening installment to a different day) actually consists of eight episodes, a metaphor for how the streaming series deals with time if ever there was one.
Here, however, additional cases deal with the aftermath of the incident, shifting from doctors — forced to make the choice to leave patients behind, and, horrifically, euthanizing them — to investigators (played by Michael Gaston and Molly Hager), where There is blame and the associated politics surrounding it.
based on Pulitzer Prize Winner Based on a nonfiction book by Sherry Fink and adapted by Carlton Cuse (“Lost”) and John Ridley (“12 Years a Slave,” “American Crime”), the series explains that hospital staff were largely left to their own devices. Rosy forecasts turned to helplessness — and air-conditioning-free hopelessness so thick you’re practically sweating along with them — when Lev gave way.
After an optimistic prediction of being there “a few days at most,” the doctor is faced with the no-win option of evacuating a hospital with no plans for such an eventuality. “There are no options,” says the hospital’s incident commander, Susan Muldrick (Cherry Jones).
what to do The sickest patients could not be easily moved, but officials were reluctant to leave anyone behind. A moral test as well as a medical test were offered as the discussion of not letting people suffer or die alone gradually affected staff reactions, ranging from horror to resignation.
Using real news footage of the storm liberally, the makers deftly convey moments, such as when doctors and nurses discover who will live or die with a colored arm-band. It is a classic real-world demonstration of sociological experiments that have asked how ordinary people in moments of crisis can find themselves engaging in behavior that would otherwise be unimaginable.
Thus “Five Days” resonates more than just a serialized disaster movie, but a “What Would You Do?” and “How far will you go?” Questions in critical situations. As one doctor (“Scandal’s” Cornelius Smith Jr.) later spoke to investigators, “it only took five days for everything to fall apart.”
Apart from the aforementioned actors, Vera Farmiga Dr. Anna Pau, a brilliant surgeon whose actions drew special scrutiny after the rescue, Robert Pine, Julie Ann Emery, Adepero Oduye, W. Earl Brown and Jeffrey Nordling star Vera Farmiga.
Early on, a technician forewarned the threat posed by rising water and the hospital’s ability to function, saying, “It’s going to take about four feet to put us out of business.”
“Five Days in Monument” is the opposite of a feel-good story; Instead, it vividly illustrates how the dividing line between principle and ruthless pragmatism, between fighting to save every life and treating people as expendable, lies somewhere along the precarious edge of those four legs.
“Five Days at Memorial” premieres August 12 on Apple TV+. Disclosure: My wife works for a unit of Apple.