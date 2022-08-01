Five big ideas How can England build on its triumph?

Suzanne Rack: Level the playing field in Women’s Super League

The women’s team in England has a lot of investment and is more competitive, but there is still a huge gap between the biggest clubs in the Women’s Super League (WSL) and the rest. The likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City are way ahead. While a top striker like Chelsea’s Sam Kerr makes over £300,000 a year, the average WSL salary is reportedly around the tenth what.

You also have a real gulf between WSL and the rest. Look at Leicester, they have the backing of a big Premier League team and when they moved to the WSL they invested a lot, they have a really good young coach, they have new training grounds and they play in the main stadium. Everything was created for their success. But they were at the end of several heavy defeats. This is a reflection of the gap.

To make the league more competitive, clubs must invest in the central bank, which is then distributed, rather than invest in their own teams. This can quickly change the situation. At the moment it looks like we are on our way to the Premier League Mark II. It’s because they want to bring big clubs on board to boost growth, but this wave isn’t going to lift all the boats, which is what you want. There is a danger that they will build a castle without a foundation.

Suzanne Rack, The Guardian and Observer women’s football correspondent and author The Women’s Game: The Rise, Fall and Rise of Women’s Football

Faye Carruthers: England should bid for next World Cup

There is already a joint bid by Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands to host the 2027 World Cup. But due to the success of the Euro, this will be a hotly contested bidding process. And England should be a part of it.

It is important for people to see what the country is trying to host, to maintain momentum. With Australia and New Zealand hosting the World Cup next year, the time difference means fans here won’t get the same attention as this home tournament.

With what they’ve accomplished this summer, the Lionesses have gained a slew of new fans. Success breeds support, which flows into the home game and then down the pyramid to participation.

Faye Carruthers – presenter Guardian’s Women’s Football Weekly podcast. Listen to the Monday morning reactionary episode here.

Louise Taylor: Make next school year a watershed for girls

Currently, only 44 percent of secondary schools offer girls and boys equal access to football during the school day. Only 40 per cent of schools offer girls the same opportunity to play football on evenings, weekends and public holidays. If we want to create better England teams in the future, not to mention a healthier and happier female population, this needs to change.

Right now, too many potential female talents go unnoticed and untapped. We must hope that school principals across the country are encouraged by the Euro and stop verbally supporting girls’ equality in sports.

Louise Taylor, North East football correspondent for The Guardian.

Sophie Downey: We should just sell it to hell

I’ve been following the women’s game for 10 years now and it’s very different from what it used to be. That 9.3 million viewers watched the semi-final between England and Sweden is simply ridiculous. But, most importantly, now it’s about maintaining that reach because, as we’ve seen in the past, attendance and reach drop after major tournaments. We, as media, have a responsibility to ensure that the game is at the center of people’s attention next year.

The way we have promoted women’s football in the past has not always been right. For a long time, we focused on young children, especially girls. We have confused the participation element with the attendance element. We have to understand that there are so many different demographics to talk to and we should just sell them to hell within the next year because the demand is clearly there.

Sophie Downie is a freelance football writer and regular contributor to The Guardian women’s football newsletter Moving the Goalposts.

Jen Offord: Don’t lose what makes women’s football so special

Theoretically, women’s football could be a completely separate game, with its own clubs and its own structure, unrelated to the men’s game. In practice, I don’t think this will happen: the “one club” approach will continue, with the women’s teams being part of the same organisations. This will mean that more money will be invested in women’s games and women should have equal access to these resources. However, the idea of ​​”one club” is not sincere. Teams are not valued equally – there is a clear hierarchy.

Money is part of what can be so toxic in a man’s game – it generates resentment among the fans, the players become so rich that they are almost not perceived as fake people, and they cannot be touched by insults. While the women’s game has a much more pleasant atmosphere: more festive, less violent. No need for this talk of middle-aged men shouting insults at boys young enough to be their sons. I will have no problem with my daughter at the match when she is old enough, while at the men’s game I may have problems.

I get the feeling that there’s a freedom and passion in the women’s game that we don’t always see in men – like they really want to be there. And it’s nice to look at. As the game grows, I really hope we never lose this.

Jen Offord hosts the Standard Issue podcast and wrote Year of Robin, a report on Charlton Athletic’s struggles during the pandemic season. Read her recent Guardian article. Euro proves that women’s football is not the same as men’s, and that’s good.