Florida International University linebacker Luke Knox has died, the school announced Thursday. He is 22.

The school did not release the cause of death. He is the younger brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox.

“We are saddened by the sudden passing of Luke Knox, a member of the FIU football program,” the school said. “We send our thoughts and prayers to Luke’s family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time.

“The coaches and support staff have become part of our football family and will continue to do so to ensure our student-athletes have the support they need.”

FIU football coach Mike MacIntyre also released a statement on Knox’s death.

“Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel at the passing of our teammate and friend Luke Knox. I had the honor of coaching Luke at Ole Miss and FIU. I adored his passion for football, his genuine love for his family and teammates. I will always remember him,” He said.

“He had a special way of making everyone around him feel comfortable and confident. Luke’s family is special to me, and they will always be in my heart and in my prayers during this difficult time. On behalf of the entire FIU football family, my deepest condolences to Luke’s family and all who loved him. My condolences.”

Bills coach Sean McDermott also commented on the linebacker’s passing.

“Our hearts go out to Dawson and his family at this time. We are with him in support of him and his family,” McDermott said. “We love him and support him. Unfortunate news this morning.”

Knox transferred to FIU after spending most of his collegiate career at Ole Miss. He was a three-star prospect when he committed to Tennessee and was named first-team all-state by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association.