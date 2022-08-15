New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A father and son recently caught a rare, bright blue lobster while fishing off the southern coast of Maine.

Father Mark Rand and son Luke Rand said the crustacean would not eat. Instead, they will live in the tank of their family restaurant, Becky’s Diner. The restaurant, located in Portland, is run by Becky Rand, Mark’s wife and Luke’s mother.

Luke Rand, 36, told the Portland Press Herald, “We’ve never taken this paint off or even seen it thrown back.”

He said the lobster was caught Thursday off Peaks Island in Casco Bay.

Luke Rand has been fishing for 20 years and works as a sternman on his father’s boat. Mark Rand has been fishing for over 40 years.

The lobster was a healthy-looking male, Luke Rand said, according to the Press Herald. He and his father would take care of the lobster by feeding it to the fish before taking it to the restaurant.

According to the University of Maine Lobster Institute, the chance of catching a blue lobster is 1 in 2 million.

“It’s not something you see every day,” Luke Rand said.