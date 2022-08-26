type here...
First USA TODAY: Government website to suspend orders for free COVID tests due to limited supply

By printveela editor

WASHINGTON — Starting next week, the Biden administration will suspend taking orders for at-home COVID-19 tests due to limited supplies, USA TODAY has learned.

The administration is expected to announce Friday that it needs to save tests for a possible surge in infections in the fall, according to a senior administration official.

From September 2, free tests will no longer be available COVIDTests.gov. However, the tests are still being distributed in other ways, including through 15,000 federally-supported community sites such as some libraries and pharmacies and community health centers. People can also be reimbursed for tests through private and public health insurance plans.

The administration says it has to limit distribution because Congress has not approved the funding needed to replenish the nation’s stockpile of tests.

A senior administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the move has not been publicly announced, said the administration would work “within its limited existing resources” to secure as many additional tests as possible. The official did not say how many tests are pending.

Earlier this year, the White House asked for $22.5 billion in new funding to pay for tests, vaccines, treatments and research.

Republicans have said the money could be found by repurposing other funds.

Some Democrats objected to the plan to get some of the money by withdrawing coronavirus relief funds previously provided for states. Democrats now hope to include emergency coronavirus funding in a package of pending bills needed to fund the government after September.

Litigation:Moderna sues Pfizer and Bioentech for using mRNA technology in their COVID-19 vaccine

Booster:Pfizer-BioNTech submitted a new COVID vaccine booster targeting BA.5 to the FDA for authorization

The government has distributed more than 600 million tests through COVIDTests.gov since its launch in January.

Families were able to place three orders for a total of 16 tests.

Disbursements could “quickly resume” if Congress provides funding, a senior administration official said. Otherwise, the rest of the tests will be reserved for when there is a greater need.

Americans can request sets of four free COVID rapid tests per household at COVIDTests.gov.

