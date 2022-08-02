First to USA Today: Uninsured rate hits record low of 8%, HHS analysis shows

WASHINGTON – A record low 8% of Americans lacked health insurance at the start of the year, According to an analysis by the US Department of Health and Human Services USA TODAY first provided.

More than 5 million people have gained coverage since 2020, according to a review of the department’s household survey data.

The decline has come after Democrats temporarily increased insurance premium subsidies and increased outreach to help people enroll in Obamacare plans created by the 2010 Affordable Care Act.

Coverage rates also increased as more states expanded Medicaid through the ACA, and states received additional Medicaid funding during the pandemic under the condition that they enroll most Medicaid patients until the public health emergency was over.

The national uninsured rate of 8% in the first quarter of 2022 bested the previous low of 9% in 2016.

The decline was greatest among people in poverty and with incomes between 200% and 400% of the federal poverty level.

About half of the 4 million adults who will have insurance as of 2020 have obtained it through the insurance marketplace established by the ACA for people who are not covered by employers or government plans such as Medicare and Medicaid.

The analysis is based on newly-released National Health Interview Survey data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Sticking to record low uninsured rates can be difficult.

Democrats don’t yet know if they have a vote to extend for three more years the premium subsidies that were extended by the 2021 American Rescue Plan but expire at the end of the year.

Subsidies became more generous to those who qualified for assistance by lowering both premiums and deductibles. They were newly available to people earning more than four times the federal poverty rate — about $54,360 for a single person.

A three-year extension is included in the domestic policy package the Senate could take up this week. The bill does not include new incentives for the dozen states that have not expanded Medicaid, a provision pushed in an earlier version of the bill.

In addition, millions of Americans could lose Medicaid as states begin to unwind coverage as the Biden administration calls the end of the COVID-19 public health crisis.

President Biden campaigned to revive the ACA, which did not go as far as many Democrats wanted and which the Trump administration tried to undo.

The administration quadrupled the number of people available to help enroll through HealthCare.gov. The more generous subsidies passed in 2021 mark the largest health care expansion since the creation of the ACA.

But while Biden now has bragging rights, they may not last.

“No one should have to worry about whether they can pay for their doctor or choose between paying rent and filing a prescription. Today, we are closer than ever to making that theory a reality,” Biden said in a statement.

“We know that access to quality, affordable health care is key to healthy lives, economic security and peace of mind,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement.

