First ship carrying Ukrainian grain heads to Lebanon after inspection: live updates

Turkish and Ukrainian officials said the first ship carrying grain from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports since the war with Russia began was on its way to Lebanon after passing an inspection on Wednesday.

Officials from Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations inspected the Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni, which was carrying more than 26,000 tonnes of maize, as the ship docked in Istanbul. Turkey’s Defense Ministry said on Twitter. The purpose of the inspection is to ensure that outbound ships carry only grain or other food-related items and that inbound ships do not carry weapons.

Razoni left Odessa on Monday thanks to a July 22 deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey as part of an effort to ease a growing food crisis. The deal allows Ukraine to export 22 million tons of grain and other agricultural goods that have been stuck in Black Sea ports for months due to the Russian blockade. Russia will be allowed to export grain and fertilizer.

The ship will now cross the 19-mile Bosporus Strait before heading to Lebanon. The Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure said in a statement 17 more ships are awaiting permission to leave the country’s ports.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address late Tuesday that resuming grain exports would limit Russia’s ability to pressure the West.

“They are missing an opportunity to terrorize the world,” he said.

Latest Developments

► After previously refusing to approve Russian President Vladimir Putin’s reputed girlfriend, reportedly out of concern about escalating tensions, the Biden administration took that step on Tuesday when it froze Alina Kabaeva’s visa. The Treasury Department said Kabaeva had “close ties to Putin.”

Russia has declared the Ukrainian Azov Regiment a terrorist organization

Russia’s top court said on Tuesday that Ukraine’s Azov Regiment – which played a key role in defending the port city of Mariupol for weeks – would be declared a terrorist organization.

The ruling means Azov soldiers are being held captive by Russia and its separatist allies and could face terrorism charges. In Russia, the leader of a terrorist organization can face 15 to 20 years in prison if convicted, and group members can get 5 to 10 years, according to Russian state media.

An estimated 1,000 members of the Azov regime have been held captive since mid-May after being held at a steel mill in Mariupol for weeks and later surrendering. Russian authorities have opened criminal charges against many of them, and terrorism charges can lead to longer sentences and fewer rights.

In a statement, the Azov Regiment rejected the verdict, accusing the Kremlin of “looking for new excuses and explanations for its war crimes.” He urged the US and other countries to declare Russia a terrorist state.

Contributed by: Associated Press