The first Senate GOP amendments on Saturday night’s vote-a-rama include provisions on energy, the border and the IRS, as Republicans try to kill Democrats’ social spending bill — or at least make it politically painful to pass.

An amendment codifying Title 42 immigration policy from Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., is likely to succeed. One of the main sponsors of the bill, Sen. That could put several Democrats, including Rep. Joe Manchin, DW.Va., in a tight spot who have said they support the policy. Sens. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., Jon Tester, D-Mont., and others have also criticized the Biden administration’s efforts to end Title 42.

“We’re going to put it out there. A lot of them have said one thing, but they’ve never been on the record. This is the moment to actually be on the record and say what they really believe on these issues.” Lankford told Fox News Digital on Saturday.

Still, Manchin said Saturday he would vote against Republicans’ “fake” amendments because he said they were offered in bad faith — and Republicans are expected to unanimously oppose the bill.

Republicans are also pushing energy-related amendments from Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Lindsey Graham, RS.C.

Barroso’s amendment aims to increase US offshore energy production. Graham’s Democrats’ bill would eliminate the tax on imported and domestic oil.

Sen. The first installment introduced by Shelley Moore Captio, DW.Va., also contained an amendment. It would knock $45 million from Democrats’ bill aimed at controlling emissions. It is West Virginia v. It follows a Supreme Court decision in EPA that significantly curtailed the agency’s authority to implement climate regulations without congressional approval.

Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, included an amendment to prevent the IRS from targeting Americans making less than $400,000 a year and small businesses for audits.

The amendments are just the first of what Republicans hope to force votes during a marathon vote-a-rama that could see dozens of amendment votes in a session that spans more than 24 hours. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., also said he would introduce some amendments to the bill.

The vote-a-rama is a necessary step in the Senate’s budget reconciliation process, which Democrats are using to pass their bill, which they call the “Inflation Reduction Act,” without clearing the 60-vote filibuster threshold. Democrats have been working for more than a year to pass legislation through reconciliation. They previously called the law “Build Back Better,” and its previous versions cost more than $3 trillion.

The newest version of the bill is significantly cut, with more than $700 billion in taxes and more than $400 billion in spending.

It is unclear whether any amendments will be approved during the vote-e-Rama. Many Democrats have said they will vote against even the amendments they agree to to avoid any complications in passing the bill.

“I think this is the only deal we’re going to get 50 votes for,” said Sen. D-Mass. Ed Markey said. “It’s not the bill I wrote, but it’s still a very good bill. So I want to make sure we can manage 50 votes in the final passage.”

If any amendments are approved, the Democratic leadership will end the vote-a-rama with a so-called wrap-around amendment, which will remove them from the bill.