First responders from across the US are biking through Texas to remember fallen police officers, firefighters and paramedics.

The group is part of the Texas Brotherhood of Riders, whose mission is to never forget their comrades who died in the line of duty.

“This year’s ride started on Sunday in Texarkana,” rider Rob Hyatt told FOX 4. “We’ll finish in Houston on Friday. It’s roughly six days and 500 miles.”

The ride will honor 32 Texas first responders who died in 2021.

“We always want to honor our fallen brothers and sisters,” Dallas Fire-Rescue Chief Dominic Artis told the outlet. “It is important that we never forget and always pay tribute to them and their families.”

The names of the fallen are shown on the back of the rider’s jersey.

“This jersey right here is from 2017,” said East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Department Capt. Craig Brouillet.

The 2017 ride honored four Dallas police officers and a Direct Action Response Team officer who were attacked and killed in July 2016.

That same month, six officers were shot in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Three of these officers died while others were in hospital.

“I love all of you for giving us this opportunity,” said Dallas Police Officer Scott Ash, who has been riding since the attack. “For allowing us to meet you and really make that connection. Because it means so much to all these kids because they’ve lost all friends and family.”

Bikers came from as far away as Boston to ride across the Lone Star State.