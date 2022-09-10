New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The anniversary of the deadliest terrorist attack on U.S. soil is a poignant reminder to pray for and support the efforts of first responders, said Bishop Robert Deeley of Portland, Maine.

On September 11, 2001, Deeley was not yet a bishop.

“I was pastor at St. Ann Parish at the time,” Deeley wrote that day in a reflection he gave exclusively to Fox News Digital.

The parish, he said, was located across Boston Harbor from Logan Airport.

The day started out like any other, but quickly changed as news of the attacks came in.

Both American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175, which were overtaken by terrorists and flown into the North and South Towers shortly after, originated at Boston’s Logan Airport.

The realization that the terrorist attacks began in Logan, a “familiar” and “welcoming place,” shocked Deeley — and the rest of his community.

“It made the story very close to all of us,” he said. “It made us all feel hopeless.”

Immediately not knowing what else to do, Deeley decided to open his church and begin praying the rosary.

“In a short time, the church was full, and it stayed that way for the rest of the day,” he said, adding, “We gradually realized what had happened.”

Amid the national tragedy, however, Deeley and his flock began to “see something good happening”: the actions of first responders.

“The hope they brought was real, as was our gratitude, and that should be remembered,” he said.

It’s especially important as time passes, he said, “to create a generation of young people who have little memory of this terrible tragedy.”

“We must keep alive the memory of the generosity of those who serve us,” the bishop said.

Daley said the aftermath of the attacks “is an essential part of our society.”

“Our first responders, police, firefighters, disaster personnel, game wardens, EMTs and others keep us safe every day” — and often under tremendous pressure and stress.

“What happened on 9/11 reminded us that we are best served by those who protect us and serve us,” he said. “While remembering the bravery of that day and the heroism that followed, we must express our gratitude for the continued service of similar groups of people.”

First responders are suffering the effects of exposure to toxins and chemicals while trying to save lives, he added.