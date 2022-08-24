type here...
First Lady Jill Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19 in...
Politics

First Lady Jill Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Rebound Case

By printveela editor

-

11
0
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden exit Marine One at Charleston Executive Airport, SC on August 10.

Manuel Bals Senate/AP


Manuel Bals Senate/AP

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden exit Marine One at Charleston Executive Airport, SC on August 10.

Manuel Bals Senate/AP

First Lady Jill Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 in a “rebound” case, although her office says she has no symptoms. The White House Medical Unit has notified close contacts, First Lady Communications Director Kelsey Donohue said in a statement.

The first lady, 71, first tested positive on August 16 while on vacation with the president in South Carolina. She remained in isolation for five days, undergoing a course of paxlovide treatment, and joined the president in Delaware on Sunday after two negative tests.

The president tested negative this morning, according to the White House. He was infected with Covid-19 in July and also had a rebound case after being treated with paxlovide. The President left his second period of isolation on August 6.

According to the White House, “consistent with CDC guidance because he is a close contact of the First Lady, he will wear a mask for 10 days when indoors and around others.” “We will also continue to accelerate the President’s testing and report those results.”

