Politics First Lady Jill Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19, Has...
Politics

First Lady Jill Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19, Has “Mild Symptoms”

The White House announced Tuesday that First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing “mild symptoms.”

She was vacationing with President Joe Biden in South Carolina when she began experiencing symptoms on Monday. She has been prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid and will be in isolation at the vacation home for at least five days.

Joe Biden tested negative for the virus on Tuesday morning, the White House said, but would have worn a mask indoors for 10 days, in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. He recovered from a rebound case of the virus on 7 August.



Share this article on Facebook. share this article on twitter Share this article by email Show additional share options Share this article...
