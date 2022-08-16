New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

First Lady Jill Biden has tested positive for the coronavirus, her office announced Tuesday.

The diagnosis came after her husband, President Biden, recently tested positive for COVID-19.

“The first lady has been vaccinated twice, boosted twice and is experiencing only mild symptoms,” her communications director Elizabeth Alexander said in a statement. “She was prescribed a course of paxlovide and, following CDC guidance, isolated from others for at least five days.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, “The President tested negative for Covid in an antigen test this morning.

“In accordance with CDC guidance, he will wear a mask for 10 days when he is indoors and in close proximity to others because he has been in close contact with the first lady,” she added. “We will also raise the level of presidential testing and report those results.”