First Lady Jill Biden tested negative for Covid-19 and returned to Washington, DC on Tuesday.

Biden’s communications director, Elizabeth Alexander, announced the results in a statement Monday evening.

The first lady is alone at her family’s home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

She first tested positive for the virus on August 15 while she and the president were vacationing on Kiawah Island in South Carolina.

She tested positive a second time on August 24, and at the time, her spokesperson said she was not experiencing any symptoms.

Biden, 71, has been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine twice.

She was prescribed the antiviral drug paxlovid.

Paxlovid is authorized for emergency use in people 12 years of age and older who are at risk of serious illness from the virus.

A minority of those prescribed Paxlovid experienced a rebound case of Covid-19.

President Biden also had a rebound case of the virus and was identified as a close relative of his wife.

The 79-year-old president is getting frequent tests for the virus as a precaution, the White House said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.