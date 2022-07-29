New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

These fossils yielded a fortune.

A first-of-its-kind dinosaur skeleton is at Sotheby’s live natural history auction in New York City on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

A 77-million-year-old Gorgosaurus fossil has been sold to an undisclosed buyer for $6.1 million.

The bidder also won the right to name the dinosaur skeleton.

Sotheby’s noted in a press release that the Gorgosaurus skeleton was one of the most valuable dinosaurs ever sold.

This Gorgosaurus was the first to appear at auction. ever — and is one of only 20 in existence.

Dinosaurs from the Tyrannosaurid family were about 10 feet tall and 22 feet long.

According to Sotheby’s, carnivores ruled what is now western North America during the late Cretaceous.

The fossil was discovered in 2018 in the Judith River Formation near Havre, Montana, a rare find south of the Canadian border.

Cassandra Hatton, Sotheby’s global head of science and popular culture, said in a statement ahead of the auction that the prehistoric remains were an inspiration.

“A little [objects] The skeleton of this incredible gorgosaurus has the ability to inspire wonder and capture the imagination.”

“I have had the privilege of handling and selling many exceptional and unique items,” she said.

“But few have the ability to inspire wonder and capture the imagination like this incredible Gorgosaurus skeleton.”

But scientists and dino experts aren’t as optimistic about historical exchanges.

Although the sale of dinosaurs appears to be legal, Carthage College paleontologist Thomas Carr expressed in an interview with the New York Times that he was “disgusted” because of the lack of consideration of fossils available to the public.

“I am absolutely disgusted, distressed and disappointed because the loss of these specimens to science is a far-reaching loss,” he told the publication. “It’s a disaster.”

The expert mapped that about 50 t. Rex specimens – from complete skeletons to isolated bones – are held in public trust for research access, while an equal number are held privately.

The number of Gorgosaurus specimens available for study is even smaller.

“The price of a dinosaur is not a price that someone should pay,” he said.

“This is the information they have.”