First: African American Marine promoted to 4-star general

WASHINGTON (AP) — Gen. Michael E. Langley, the first African American four-star general in Marine Corps history, credited his father with telling him to “aim high” and predicted his promotion Saturday will have an impact on young men. .

Langley was born in Shreveport, Louisiana and grew up on military bases as his father served in the Air Force. A graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington, he was commissioned a second lieutenant in the Marines in 1985.

“My dad told me to aim high, so I aimed as high as I could and found some people and people to be proud of,” Langley said during a ceremony attended by his father and other family members at Marine Corps Barracks Washington.

The Marine Corps, which traces its roots to 1775, refused to accept blacks into its ranks until 1942, a turning point after the 1941 attack on the American air base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and the US entry into World War II.

The American military services were not segregated after President Harry Truman’s order in 1948. Three decades later, the first African American Marine was promoted to one-star general in 1979.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced in June that President Joe Biden had nominated Langley for appointment to the general grade. The promotion follows his appointment as commander of the US Africa Command in Stuttgart, Germany. His appointment was confirmed by the Senate on Monday.

“The milestone and what it means to the Corps is essential,” Langley said during Saturday’s ceremony, according to a Marine Corps report. “Not because it’s a mark in history, but because it affects moving forward, especially for young people in the community who want and want to see the Marine Corps as an opportunity.”