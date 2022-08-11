Fires in Newfoundland stabilize as crews prepare to put out fires on foot

Two large wildfires burning in Paradise Lake and near the Bay d’Espoire Highway are beginning to stabilize, according to wildfire attendant Jeff Motti. Officials are also monitoring the two smaller fires shown on this map. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador)

Two large wildfires burning in central Newfoundland are starting to stabilize when it comes to size, with weather finally allowing crews to put out the fire on the ground.

Provincial Wildfire Officer Jeff Motti says the fire burning on Paradise Lake south of Grand Falls Windsor has not changed in size since it was last updated Wednesday, while the fire burning near the Bay d’Espoire Highway , decreased by 155 hectares. The fires covered 17,233 ha and 5,614 ha, respectively.

“Things are getting more stable,” Motti told CBC News Thursday morning.

“I don’t want to jinx myself by saying something like ‘we turned the corner’ because this happened to me last week, but we are definitely seeing a change in conditions on the ground that are more favorable.”

There is another notable fire at South Lake, located north of Grand Falls Windsor near the community of Point Leamington. According to Motti, the area of ​​the fire is about 283 hectares.

Changes in wind and calmer behavior during fires allow ground crews to fight fires on Thursday. Most firefighting has so far been carried out by air, as the conditions for firefighters were largely unsafe to face directly.

“I believe that the wind will be in our favor today. It won’t be too strong, so hopefully the smoke won’t become a major problem for the many communities that have been affected in the past,” Motti said.

Wildfire watchman Jeff Motti says conditions are getting better for fighting two major wildfires in central Newfoundland. (SHS)

The Environment Canada Special Air Quality Statement remains in place for Grand Falls Windsor and surrounding areas including Bishops Falls and Badger.

During the night, the wind shifted from the south, and officials predicted that gusts of wind could bring thick smoke from the Paradise Lake fire into the region. However, Environment Canada meteorologist Mike Vandenberg said air quality was better than initially expected.

“We didn’t see any smoke trails on the center satellite, but it’s pretty cloudy up there, so it might be hiding something,” Vandenberg said. St. John’s Morning Show just after 6am NT on Thursday.

There was a slight hint of smoke outside our hotel in Grand Falls Windsor this morning, but there is no widespread smoke or haze in the city at this hour. The best we could find was water vapor rising from exploits. . pic.twitter.com/ef71T6bCTo –@HeatherMGillis

“The air quality seems to have improved a lot compared to what we originally expected…[but] if the fire changes during the course of the day today, it could certainly kick up some smoke in Grand Falls Windsor and in general in the area.”

Winds will remain southerly at about 15 km/h through Thursday and Friday, according to Environment Canada.

The area will experience a combination of sun and clouds, as well as wind and a maximum temperature of around 21 degrees. At night, the sky will be covered with clouds, the temperature will drop to 13 degrees.

Air quality statements in other central Newfoundland communities have been lifted as of Thursday morning, but Grand Falls Windsor, Bishops Falls and Bothwood remain in a state of emergency.

The Bay d’Espoir Highway remains open as of Thursday, with an update from the provincial Department of Transportation expected later in the morning. The access roads to the forest still remain closed, and Motti reminds the owners of cabins in the area that they should not be in the area to check on their property.

“Just because inside [the perimeter] it doesn’t mean your cabin is burned down. In fact, now we are moving to the point that we can send people to the ground … and have helicopters fly in these areas.”

Motti says that in the coming days, the crews hope to conduct an evaluation of the structure on the flyover, the details of which will be shared directly with cabin owners.